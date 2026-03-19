Can same-gender doctors make you more comfortable? New telemedicine study says otherwise

Many of us have long believed that consulting a doctor of the same gender makes it easier to talk openly, reduces awkwardness, and leads to a more comfortable experience overall. The assumption is simple: when patients feel at ease, consultations and treatment are likely to be better. But a new study suggests that this may not always hold true in telemedicine, where same‑gender matching does not necessarily improve satisfaction, and can sometimes even have the opposite effect.

The only exception seemed to be in consultation regarding intimate issues. The study was published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. It was conducted by Dr Nafisa Vaz, Assistant Professor of Healthcare Management at the Goa Institute of Management, and Dr. Vishalkumar Jani, Head of Research at Practo Technologies Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru. Researchers analysed 286,196 anonymised teleconsultation records covering 20 medical specialties between January 2023 and December 2024.

What did the study reveal about gender preferences?

The researchers found that 60.4 per cent of consultations were gender‑concordant, meaning the patient and doctor shared the same gender. Yet, when satisfaction scores were analysed, gender concordance showed a statistically significant negative association. In other words, patients consulting doctors of the same gender were less likely to report high satisfaction compared to those consulting doctors of the opposite gender.

Dr Vaz explains, “Overall, 91.3 per cent of patients reported a positive experience, but male patients reported higher satisfaction when treated by female doctors, often citing better communication and empathy. In contrast, female patients consulting female doctors in gynaecology were 4.5 times more likely to report successful recovery, showing that gender concordance still matters in intimate health concerns.”

The strongest predictor of recovery across specialties was not gender or years of experience, but patient satisfaction with the doctor’s interaction.

How were satisfaction scores analysed?

After each teleconsultation, patients rated their experience on a five‑point scale. Scores of 4 or 5 out of 5 were treated as indicators of satisfaction. The researchers then used statistical modelling to see whether patients who had doctors of the same gender were more or less likely to give these high scores.

To ensure the results weren’t skewed, they controlled for factors such as consultation length, time of day, and the doctor’s level of training. These variables turned out not to make much difference. What stood out was the gender match itself. “Surprisingly, patients consulting doctors of the same gender were slightly less likely to report satisfaction, except in sensitive specialties like gynaecology, where same‑gender matching improved recovery outcomes,” Dr Vaz says.

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Why is this surprising?

In traditional healthcare, patients often feel that doctors of the same gender understand their concerns better. But in tele medicine, it is the quality of interaction. Dr Jani says, “This suggests that in virtual consultations, patients may prioritise communication style over shared gender.” In virtual care, the absence of physical presence changes the dynamics of trust and comfort. Patients may expect empathy and clear communication rather than relying on gender similarity. Except when women patients consulting women gynaecologists reported better recovery outcomes, showing that cultural norms around modesty and comfort remain important in these contexts.

What does this mean for telemedicine platforms?

Platforms can allow flexible routing of patients to available doctors and be sensitive to issues of reproductive health. Patients need autonomy of choice. “For patients, it challenges the assumption that same‑gender doctors are always better. For policymakers, it highlights the need for gender‑sensitive telehealth design. For doctors, it underscores the importance of communication and empathy training,” says Dr Vaz.