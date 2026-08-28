Teen vaping may fuel nicotine addiction later in life, study finds

Vaping nicotine during adolescence may do more than create a short-term dependence on e-cigarettes. A new study in rats suggests that exposure to nicotine vapor while young could increase nicotine-seeking behaviour later in adulthood, raising concerns about the potential long-term consequences of teenage vaping.

Researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso studied how exposure to nicotine during adolescence affected rats as they grew older. The animals exposed to nicotine vapor when they were young later showed stronger nicotine-seeking behaviour as adults. The findings suggest that early exposure to nicotine may alter the developing brain in ways that make nicotine more rewarding or increase the tendency to seek it out later.

The study is particularly relevant because adolescence is a critical period for brain development. The brain continues developing into the mid-20s, including areas involved in decision-making, impulse control and reward. Nicotine can affect these developing systems and can lead to dependence. Young people who begin using nicotine may therefore be particularly vulnerable to developing addiction.

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However, the findings need to be interpreted carefully. The study was conducted in rats, not humans. Animal studies are useful for identifying biological mechanisms and potential risks, but results in animals do not automatically translate into the same outcomes in people. Researchers would need to conduct longer-term human studies to determine whether teenagers who vape nicotine are actually more likely to seek or use nicotine as adults.

The research nevertheless adds to an existing body of evidence about nicotine and adolescent brain development. Previous research has linked youth nicotine use with dependence, cravings and difficulty stopping. Because e-cigarettes can deliver nicotine efficiently, frequent vaping can expose young users to substantial amounts of nicotine, sometimes without them fully understanding how much they are consuming.

The issue is significant because e-cigarette use remains common among American teenagers. In 2024, approximately 1.63 million U.S. middle- and high-school students reported currently using e-cigarettes. Flavoured products, discreet designs and the ability to vape without producing the smell associated with traditional cigarettes have all contributed to concerns about youth use.

There is also an important distinction between vaping nicotine as a teenager and vaping as an adult. For adults who already smoke cigarettes, switching completely to e-cigarettes may potentially reduce exposure to many of the harmful chemicals produced by combustible tobacco. But that does not mean vaping is harmless, and it does not establish vaping as a safe product for young people who otherwise would not use nicotine.

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The study provides another warning signal: exposure to nicotine during a vulnerable stage of brain development may have effects that persist beyond adolescence.

More research—particularly long-term studies following young people into adulthood—is needed to establish how strongly adolescent vaping predicts nicotine use later in life. Until then, the findings reinforce the importance of preventing nicotine dependence from taking hold during adolescence.

Youngsters need to understand the health impacts of vaping. Studies have shown that people who vape had a 30 per cent higher risk of asthma and a 49 per cent higher risk of respiratory diseases. Current vape users had up to 52 per cent higher risk of stroke compared to non-users. They experience increased blood pressure, faster heart rate, reduced lung function, and higher rates of depression and suicidal thoughts.