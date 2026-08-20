Why a new Taylor Swift or Kanye West song can distract you behind the wheel

The researchers focused on the 10 most-streamed albums, including Taylor Swift's, released during that period, examining traffic fatalities during the 10 days before and after each release. (Photo: YouTube/Taylor Swift)

There’s something irresistible about a long-awaited album finally appearing on your streaming app. You want to hear the first track, check the tracklist, skip to a favourite, turn up the volume — maybe all while you’re already on the road. That excitement may have a darker side.

A new study published in JAMA Network Open found that traffic fatalities were 15.1 per cent higher on major album-release days, when music streaming surged. The researchers say the findings suggest that smartphone-based music streaming may contribute to distracted driving.

A near-miss sparked the study

The research began with a personal experience for lead study author Vishal Patel, MD, MPH, a resident physician at Mass General Brigham and clinical fellow at Harvard Medical School. After an album release, Patel’s wife texted him recommendations for new Taylor Swift songs. “I was driving, started scrolling through Spotify to find them, and looked up to find myself drifting out of my lane,” he was quoted as saying. The incident made him wonder whether major music releases — moments when millions of people may suddenly reach for their phones — could show up in national traffic data. “I realized nobody had looked at album release days, which are one of the few moments when millions of people reach for their phones at once for something other than texting,” he said.