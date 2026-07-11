Why FSSAI served 9 notices to Swiggy Instamart: Expired whey protein, rotten eggs, spoiled food

After several complaints by consumers against the quick commerce application Swiggy Instamart, the country’s apex food regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, has served nine notices to the company. The consumer complaints were regarding the supply of expired, spoiled, rotten or contaminated food products. No action was taken by the company even on escalation of complaints by the consumers.

The company was also found to list products on its platform that carried names other than what was mentioned on the FSSAI licence of the food operator.

The food regulator said: “Complainants alleged delivery of contaminated eggs and milk, along with damaged packaged food items through Instamart. Some complainants alleged that no satisfactory response, grievance redressal or corrective action was taken despite the complaints being forwarded or escalated, while one complainant stated that only a refund was offered without addressing the reported food safety concerns.”