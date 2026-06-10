Surya Namaskar may help reverse key diabetes nerve disorder, says new study

A structured programme of supervised Surya Namaskar may offer meaningful benefits to people with Type 2 diabetes, according to findings from an Indian multicentric study presented at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in New Orleans.

Our pilot study examined adults with Type 2 diabetes who also had cardiac autonomic neuropathy (CAN), an often-overlooked complication that damages the nerves responsible for regulating heart rate and blood pressure. Our team found that participants who practised supervised Surya Namaskar alongside standard diabetes care showed improvements in autonomic function (or involuntary body functions) and psychological well-being without adverse metabolic effects. Autonomic function refers to the body’s built-in control system that automatically manages essential activities such as heart rate, blood pressure, breathing and digestion. Governed by the autonomic nervous system, it works continuously in the background to keep organs functioning properly without conscious effort. In diabetes, prolonged exposure to high blood sugar can damage these nerves, disrupting the body’s ability to regulate cardiovascular function normally.

Putting Surya Namaskar to the test

Surya Namaskar, or sun salutation, is a sequence of 12 yoga postures performed in coordination with rhythmic breathing. Widely practised across India, it combines flexibility, strength, balance and mindfulness within a single flowing routine.

The six-month prospective, multicentric, real-world study enrolled 90 adults with Type 2 diabetes and confirmed cardiac autonomic neuropathy. Forty-seven participants performed supervised Surya Namaskar in addition to standard diabetes treatment, while 43 continued with routine care alone.

The intervention involved 12 rounds of Surya Namaskar daily, five days a week, for six months under professional supervision. Importantly, the practice was tailored according to each participant’s age, fitness level and clinical condition.

Clinically meaningful improvements

The results were encouraging. More than one in four participants in the Surya Namaskar group — 25.5 per cent — reverted from cardiac autonomic neuropathy to normal nerve function, compared with seven per cent in the control group.

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We also observed improvements in established measures of cardiovascular nerve function, including the Valsalva ratio and E ratio, both of which assess how effectively the autonomic nervous system regulates heart activity. Participants practising Surya Namaskar additionally recorded significant reductions in anxiety and depression scores, suggesting benefits that extended beyond physical health.

While the findings are preliminary, the improvements observed in nerve function and mental health are clinically encouraging.

Safe alongside standard diabetes care

One of the study’s reassuring findings was the absence of significant adverse changes in HbA1c (average blood sugar count of three months), blood pressure, lipid profile or liver enzyme levels. This suggests that the intervention was safe within the study population.

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So supervised Surya Namaskar can be a practical, low-cost, non-pharmacological addition to diabetes management.

Bridging traditional wisdom and modern medicine

Surya Namaskar is not a substitute for medicines, glucose monitoring, nutrition therapy or regular medical follow-up. Rather, it may serve as a complementary lifestyle intervention when practised under appropriate supervision. Larger randomised and long-term studies are needed to determine whether the observed improvements can be sustained and translated into better cardiovascular outcomes.

The future of diabetes care lies not in choosing between modern medicine and traditional wisdom, but in integrating evidence-based elements of both. Consult your treating doctor before starting Surya Namaskar, especially if you have diabetes complications, heart disease, joint problems, dizziness, eye disease or high blood pressure. Practise only under a qualified yoga trainer or trained physical instructor, at least in the beginning. Start slowly. Surya Namaskar should be modified according to age, weight, flexibility, balance and medical condition. Do not stop diabetes medicines unless advised by your doctor.

(Dr Joshi is endocrinologist, Dr Samajdar is diabetologist)