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At 92, she still performs C-sections: The Hyderabad gynaecologist who has delivered 2 lakh babies

Suri Srimathi has spent more than six decades treating women, performing complicated surgeries and delivering three generations of babies. Even today, patients continue to knock on her door in Secunderabad.

Suri Srimathi, 92, has spent more than six decades as an obstetrician and gynaecologist in Hyderabad and continues to perform C-sections.Suri Srimathi, 92, has spent more than six decades as an obstetrician and gynaecologist in Hyderabad and continues to perform C-sections.
Written by: Nikhila Henry
7 min readSep 24, 2026 07:16 AM IST First published on: Sep 24, 2026 at 07:14 AM IST

In a narrow lane that starts right under Secunderabad’s Sitaphalmandi flyover is a two-storeyed building hidden behind a massive three-fold gate. It does not have a nameplate but attracts many visitors — mainly pregnant women who knock on the door anytime between 8 am and 8 pm, daily. Here, Telangana’s oldest obstetrician and gynaecologist, Suri Srimathi, 92, sees her patients, most of them babies she once delivered but who have returned years later with children, even grandchildren of their own.

The record books may document how she has birthed three generations, performed two lakh procedures, demonstrated surgical expertise in complicated surgeries and earned the trust of generations of patients over more than six decades. But as a doctor, she has a prescription for women’s health that stands the test of time. “Across decades, women have ignored their nutritional needs. It’s time for women to concentrate on that. Half the battle is won then,” she says.

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Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at T... Read More

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