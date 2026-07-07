30-year-old had headache, slurred speech, lost balance: But the trigger was not stroke

A 30-year-old woman walked out of her office and got to our emergency. She complained of a terrible headache. Then she struggled to find words. Her speech became impaired and she was convinced she was having a stroke. Except she wasn’t. Instead, her blood pressure had risen to a dangerously high level, producing symptoms that closely resembled those of a stroke, something we call a hypertensive emergency.

Most of us know high blood pressure as “the silent killer” because it often causes no symptoms while quietly damaging the arteries, heart, kidneys and brain. People can feel perfectly well even as years of uncontrolled hypertension slowly take their toll. Many people live for years with blood pressure of around 140/90 mmHg without experiencing a hypertensive emergency, although it still increases their long-term risk of stroke, heart attack, kidney disease and other complications if left untreated.

A hypertensive emergency is different. It typically occurs when blood pressure abruptly rises to 180/120 mmHg (normal is 120/80 mmHg) or higher and there is evidence that vital organs — such as the brain, heart, kidneys or eyes — are being damaged. Symptoms may include severe headache, confusion, difficulty speaking, chest pain, shortness of breath or vision changes.

However, the numbers are only part of the story. Some people can develop symptoms at lower readings, particularly if their blood pressure rises rapidly or they have other underlying medical conditions. That is why doctors must treat the person, not just the number.

If someone develops sudden stroke-like symptoms, they should seek emergency medical care immediately, even if they do not know what their blood pressure is.

Someone can have a reading above 180/120 mmHg without symptoms (sometimes called severe asymptomatic hypertension), while another person may become symptomatic with a somewhat lower pressure if it rises abruptly. That’s why sudden neurological symptoms always warrant urgent assessment.

What are symptoms?

The brain is often one of the first organs to protest. A person may develop a severe headache unlike any they have experienced before. Vision may blur. Confusion may set in. Speech may become slurred or difficult. Some people experience dizziness, nausea, loss of balance, chest pain or shortness of breath.

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Whether symptoms are caused by a stroke or a hypertensive emergency, time matters. If someone suddenly develops trouble speaking, facial drooping, arm weakness, vision changes, confusion, or a severe unexplained headache, they should seek emergency medical care immediately. It is impossible to know the cause without urgent medical assessment.

What causes blood pressure to spike?

Doctors often describe hypertension as a disease of accumulated risk. Years of elevated blood pressure gradually stiffen blood vessels, forcing the heart to work harder while increasing the likelihood of stroke, heart attack, kidney disease and vision loss.

A sudden hypertensive event may be triggered by several factors. Missed medication, chronic uncontrolled hypertension, kidney disease, certain medications, acute illness and severe pain can all contribute. Stress can also play a significant role.

When we experience intense emotional or physical stress, the body releases hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol. These hormones temporarily increase heart rate and constrict blood vessels, causing blood pressure to rise. For someone already living with hypertension, that surge may be enough to push blood pressure into dangerous territory.

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On the morning of her hospital admission, my patient told me she had been under considerable stress. Prolonged stress, poor nutrition, certain medications and some medical conditions may contribute to lower levels of essential minerals, particularly magnesium and, in some situations, potassium. These minerals are important for healthy nerve function, muscle contraction and maintaining a normal heart rhythm. So have a balanced diet.

Maintain blood pressure consistently

Managing blood pressure involves much more than taking medication. It means checking your blood pressure regularly, taking prescribed medication consistently, limiting excess salt, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, staying physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, sleeping well, managing stress and keeping regular appointments with your healthcare provider.

These may sound like ordinary habits. But they are often what prevent extraordinary emergencies.

The numbers recorded on a blood pressure monitor are not just statistics. They tell us how hard the heart is working, how much strain the arteries are under, and whether vital organs — including the brain — are receiving the circulation they need. Don’t ignore the warning signs, and if symptoms suggest a stroke — even if they later prove to be something else — seek emergency medical care without delay. It could save your life.

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(Dr Shetty is the lead cardiologist and medical director, Sparsh Hospital, Bengaluru)