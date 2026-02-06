Statins do not cause most of the side-effects listed on its package

Statins do not cause the majority of the conditions that have been listed in their package leaflets, including memory loss, depression, sleep disturbance and erectile and sexual dysfunction according to the latest review of possible side effects.
The study was led by researchers at Oxford Population Health and published in The Lancet.
Cardiovascular disease results in around 20 million deaths worldwide.
Statins are highly effective drugs that lower LDL or “bad” cholesterol levels and have been repeatedly proven to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. However, there have been concerns about possible side effects.
Risk vs Benefit
The benefits of statins greatly outweighed the risk of side effects, the researchers found. “Statins are life-saving drugs used by hundreds of millions of people over the past 30 years. However, concerns about the safety of statins have deterred many people, who are at risk of severe disability or death from a heart attack or stroke,” said Christina Reith, Associate Professor at Oxford Population Health and lead author of the study.
Only four of the 66 side-effects listed were found to have any association with taking statins, and only in a very small proportion of patients, said Professor Bryan Williams, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the British Heart Foundation. “This evidence is a much-needed counter to the misinformation around statins and should help prevent unnecessary deaths from cardiovascular disease. Recognising which side effects might genuinely be associated with statins is also important as it will help doctors make decisions about when to use alternative treatments,” he said.
Prof K Srinath Reddy, honorary distinguished professor at the Public Health Foundation of India (not attached with the study) said that statins have been demonstrated to reduce the risk of initial as well as recurrent cardiovascular events in persons who have elevated LDL cholesterol levels.
He added: “This evidence is gathered from large clinical trials- mostly in the Western population. Side effects like muscle pains with biochemical evidence of muscle damage is observed in a small number of patients. Moreover in statin intolerant patients other drugs like ezetimibe or bempedoic acid are also recommended. A combination of low dose statin and ezetimibe is also used to reduce blood cholesterol with a low risk of statin side effects.”
Key findings:
There was no statistically significant excess risk from statin therapy for almost all the conditions listed in package leaflets as potential side effects — researchers found similar numbers of reports for those taking the statins and those taking the placebo. For example, each year, the frequency of reports of cognitive or memory impairment was 0.2% in those taking the statins, but also 0.2% in those taking the placebo. This means that while people may notice these problems whilst taking statins, there is no good evidence that they are caused by the statin.
Taking a statin did not cause any meaningful excess of memory loss or dementia, depression, sleep disturbance, erectile dysfunction, weight gain, nausea, fatigue or headache, and many other conditions.
There was a small increase in risk (about 0.1%) for liver blood test abnormalities. However, there was no increase in liver disease such as hepatitis or liver failure, indicating that the liver blood test changes do not typically lead to more serious liver problems.
Professor Sir Rory Collins, Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Oxford Population Health and senior author of the paper said, “Statin product labels list certain adverse health outcomes as potential treatment-related effects based mainly on information from non-randomised studies which may be subject to bias. We brought together all of the information from large randomised trials to assess the evidence reliably. Now that we know that statins do not cause the majority of side effects listed in package leaflets, statin information requires rapid revision to help patients and doctors make better-informed health decisions.”
The findings are based on data from 23 large-scale randomised studies from the Cholesterol Treatment Trialists’ (CTT) Collaboration: 123,940 participants in 19 large-scale clinical trials comparing the effects of statin therapies against a placebo (or dummy tablet), and 30,724 participants in four trials comparing more intensive versus less intensive statin therapy. The CTT is a joint initiative between research institutes from the UK and Australia that brings together international evidence.
