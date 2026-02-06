Statins do not cause most of the side-effects listed on its package

Statins do not cause the majority of the conditions that have been listed in their package leaflets, including memory loss, depression, sleep disturbance and erectile and sexual dysfunction according to the latest review of possible side effects.

The study was led by researchers at Oxford Population Health and published in The Lancet.

Cardiovascular disease results in around 20 million deaths worldwide.

Statins are highly effective drugs that lower LDL or “bad” cholesterol levels and have been repeatedly proven to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. However, there have been concerns about possible side effects.

Risk vs Benefit

The benefits of statins greatly outweighed the risk of side effects, the researchers found. “Statins are life-saving drugs used by hundreds of millions of people over the past 30 years. However, concerns about the safety of statins have deterred many people, who are at risk of severe disability or death from a heart attack or stroke,” said Christina Reith, Associate Professor at Oxford Population Health and lead author of the study.