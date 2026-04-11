Stacked water: Is it a hydration hack or hype?

The "Stacked Water" trend is taking over wellness communities, combining hydration with "stacks" of electrolytes, collagen, and creatine to boost both flavor and functional health.

Written by Dr Sudeep Khanna

Stacked water in big bottles is emerging as a popular hydration trend, gaining visibility across social media and wellness communities. It involves enhancing plain water with ingredients such as fruits, herbs, electrolytes, or supplements and is often seen as a way to combine hydration with added flavour and perceived functional benefits. It can be a simple way to make fluid intake more appealing, particularly for those who struggle to drink enough water through the day.

Social media users often tell you about making stacked water by mixing in fruit puree or juice for flavour. Then they add creatine, a type of amino acid (or protein building block) that may boost muscle strength and athletic performance, collagen powder for skin and brain health, probiotics or beneficial bacteria that may support gut health, electrolytes and minerals that can support hydration, fibre, vitamin C and antioxidants.