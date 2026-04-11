Stacked water: Is it a hydration hack or hype?

Written by Dr Sudeep Khanna
Stacked water in big bottles is emerging as a popular hydration trend, gaining visibility across social media and wellness communities. It involves enhancing plain water with ingredients such as fruits, herbs, electrolytes, or supplements and is often seen as a way to combine hydration with added flavour and perceived functional benefits. It can be a simple way to make fluid intake more appealing, particularly for those who struggle to drink enough water through the day.
Social media users often tell you about making stacked water by mixing in fruit puree or juice for flavour. Then they add creatine, a type of amino acid (or protein building block) that may boost muscle strength and athletic performance, collagen powder for skin and brain health, probiotics or beneficial bacteria that may support gut health, electrolytes and minerals that can support hydration, fibre, vitamin C and antioxidants.
Why it’s gaining popularity
Personalisation and convenience seem to be key drivers of its increasing popularity. Some people have trouble keeping to a daily water intake of three litres. They can modify their water based on taste preferences or specific needs like adding lemon, cucumber, or mint for flavour, or including electrolytes during periods of physical activity, heat exposure or recovery. This can help support more consistent fluid intake.
What to keep in mind
While the concept is simple, it is important to approach it with balance. For most individuals, plain water is entirely sufficient to maintain hydration. The body is well-equipped to regulate fluid and electrolyte balance under normal conditions, and routine supplementation is not always necessary. Natural additions like fresh fruits or herbs are generally safe when used in moderation but packaged enhancers, powders, or supplements should be used cautiously, as they may contain added sugars, sodium or artificial ingredients.
Adding too many electrolytes when you’re not sweating heavily could lead to extra salt intake. It could also disrupt your body’s fluid balance. Packing in too much fibre such as chia seeds or psyllium husk to your water can cause gastrointestinal distress. Extra vitamin C can upset your stomach. Besides, some supplements may work at cross purposes with medication that you might be taking.
Too many supplements, particularly vitamins, place unnecessary stress on the kidneys to filter them. Gulping down “stacked” water, especially right before or after meals, can dilute the enzymes and acids necessary for digestion.
It is also worth noting that hydration, even when enhanced, does not replace the need for a balanced diet, adequate nutrition, or overall healthy lifestyle habits. It alone does not boost metabolism. The perceived benefits of ‘stacked water’ should be viewed as supportive rather than transformative.
(Dr Khanna is gastroenterologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi)