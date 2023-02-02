Does soybean protein help lower cholesterol? How much should you include in your diet?

A protein in soybeans blocks the production of a liver enzyme involved in the metabolism of triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein (LDL), scientists found in a recent study. Consuming soy flour rich in the protein B-conglycinin has the potential to reduce LDL cholesterol levels and lower the risk of metabolic diseases such as atherosclerosis and fatty liver disease, according to researchers at the University of Illinois.

The researchers found that “the digested soybeans’ peptides” were able to reduce lipid accumulation by 50 to 70 per cent. “That was comparable to the statin, which reduced it by 60 per cent,” they said. Previous research had found that soybeans may not lead to significant but some reduction of LDL or the “bad” cholesterol.

How then can one add soybean in one’s diet? Here are the need-to-knows by Dr Richa Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Does soybean protein help lower cholesterol, be as beneficial as statins?

Recent studies say that soybeans help determine the ability to lower cholesterol. We all know that LDL is the bad cholesterol, which, if left unchecked, clogs up the walls of the arteries. This contributes to an increased risk of developing heart disease and strokes. Eating soy-based foods can reduce total cholesterol and slightly reduce the LDL because they contain less saturated fat than meat and also provide other beneficial nutrients, such as good fats (monounsaturated fats), vitamins, minerals and fibre. Soybeans, or products made from them such as tofu, soy chunks or mince, can be used as a replacement for fatty or processed meats. Similarly, soy milk and yoghurt can be used as dairy alternatives. Give soy sauce a miss – although it’s made from soy beans as it doesn’t contain much protein and is high in salt. Do not discontinue statins, go by your cardiologist’s advice, but the dietary consumption of soybean can always be a complementary factor.

What is the correct way to consume soybean?

Soybeans and soy foods may reduce the risk of a range of health problems, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, coronary heart disease (CHD) and some cancers as well as improving bone health. Having a diet rich in soy foods is linked with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, including stroke and coronary heart disease.

Other health benefits of soy foods include:

• lowered blood pressure

• improvements to blood vessels, (such as greater elasticity of artery walls)

• improved bone health

• protection against some cancers (including breast cancer)

• improved cognitive function and visual memory.

Generally, around 30 to 50 mg of isoflavones is enough to offer health benefits.

• half a cup of soybeans – 40 to 75 mg isoflavones

• quarter cup of soy flour – 45 to 69 mg isoflavones

• one 250 ml glass of soy drink – 15 to 60 mg isoflavones

• one 115 g block of tofu – 13 to 43mg isoflavones

• one 110 g block of tempeh – 41 mg isoflavones

• one container of soy yoghurt – 26 mg isoflavones

• 2 slices of soy bread – 7 to 15 mg isoflavones

• teaspoon of soy sauce – 0.4 to 2.2 mg isoflavones.

Some studies have shown traditional soy foods tend to have more beneficial health effects compared with ‘second generation’ soy foods.

Do soy products such as soy milk help?

Soy milk is a plant-based non-dairy beverage that’s a popular alternative to cow’s milk. It’s made from soybeans, and many brands fortify their soy milk with vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D and calcium. The vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in soy milk can provide important health benefits.

Soy milk is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are “healthy” fats that the body cannot form on its own. Omega-3 fatty acids are linked to a reduced risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Soy milk is still being studied for its effect on these diseases, but soy in general is one of the best non-animal sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Soy milk can also support the cardiovascular system. It is an excellent source of potassium, regardless of whether it has been fortified. Potassium is deeply connected to maintaining lower blood pressure and a regular pulse. Furthermore, soy milk has been linked to lower cholesterol levels, especially in people who have high cholesterol.

How does soybean help in reducing menopause symptoms?

Soy milk contains isoflavones, which are a class of chemicals known as “phytoestrogens.” These isoflavones react in the body like a weak form of estrogen. Because of that, studies have shown that consuming soy milk and other soy products might help reduce the symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes.

Most of the soy milk found in supermarkets and health food stores is fortified. This makes fortified soy milk a great source of calcium, which is the most common mineral in the body. Consuming enough calcium can help strengthen the bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

What are ideal cholesterol levels?

Cholesterol levels vary by age, weight and sex. The body produces more cholesterol over time, so doctors recommend that everyone 20 years and older check their cholesterol levels regularly, ideally every five years. The CDC recommends that people aged 20 or over check their cholesterol levels every five years or more frequently if they have other cardiovascular disease risk factors. Anyone aged 19 and younger should have LDL under 120 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). Meanwhile, it should be under 130 mg/dL for anyone aged 20 years or older. For Indians, prone to coronary diseases, the limit is lower, below 70 mg/dL.