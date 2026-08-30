Soon, red hexagonal label to warn of high fat, sugar, salt in snacks

Prompted by the Supreme Court, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed introducing a red hexagonal front-of-pack label to warn consumers if packaged foods are high in salt, added sugar, or added fat.

“The proposal is intended to provide a simple, prominent and easily comprehensible warning to consumers regarding food products which are high in specified nutrients of concern,” the compliance affidavit filed by Kavitha Ramaswamy, Joint Director, FSSAI, before the SC said. The apex court is hearing a plea by a Kerala-based non-profit organisation, 3S and Our Health Society.

While there is no notification yet — nor a timeline for implementation — the country’s apex food safety regulator has stated in its affidavit that the warning label, in English, will be carried on the front of the packet in a font size one point larger than the one used in the nutritional information table provided at the back of the pack.

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The plan to introduce the Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling will be executed in two phases, as per the affidavit. In the first phase, only products with a high content of at least two of the ingredients will carry the warning label. In the second phase, the warning will extend to products high in even one ingredient.

The FSSAI affidavit proposes the warning label for packaged foods high in two or more ingredients of concern based on thresholds specified under the Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024, issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition.

“The label shall indicate the applicable declarations such as ‘high fat’, ‘high sugar’, ‘high salt’ and/or ‘highly sweetened beverage’, as the case may be, to enable consumers to identify products high in the specified nutrients,” the affidavit states.

Single-ingredient food products and “food products which are inherently rich in fat, sugar or salt, such as ghee, edible oil, salt, sugar, jaggery and honey, subject to the applicability of other requirements under the food safety and labelling regulations”, will be exempted from the labelling requirement, the affidavit stated. The FSSAI said the two-phase plan is “to facilitate consumer acceptability and provide industry adequate time for reformulation”.

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Explained Nutrient threshold, use of ‘added’ term Experts say the two or more nutrient threshold in phase I may render the move ineffective as many unhealthy products would not need to add warning label since they are high in just one nutrient. They also flagged the challenge of the use of the term “added” as it is difficult to estimate.

Advocate Rajiv Shankar Dvivedi, appearing for the petitioner, said, “We have received the FSSAI compliance affidavit. We have prepared a revised draft, which has been circulated on the petitioner’s website. We have invited comments from the public on the said rejoinder (affidavit). After getting all the comments, we will file our rejoinder.”

Nutrition experts have welcomed the move to introduce warning labels but have some concerns about the implementation. Dr Arun Gupta, Convener of Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi)- India, said: “In principle, FSSAI has agreed to the warning labels, but they have put in a whole lot of conditions that make it ineffective. Take for example the two or more nutrient threshold in the phase I of implementation. Many unhealthy products would not need to add the warning label because they are high in just one nutrient.” He said the FSSAI has also not given any timeline for phase II when all products high in fats, sugars or salts will have to carry the warning.

Another challenge is the use of the term “added”. “The food products will have to carry the warning only when there are added sugars or added fats. One, this is difficult to estimate. Two, it is not just the added fat or added sugar that harms the health; high levels of natural sugars can also be bad.” He also said the font size proposed is too small and the message should be carried in Hindi as well.