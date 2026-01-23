How to slow brain ageing? Here are six everyday habits I follow as a neurologist

Dr Biplab Das, Director & HoD, Neurology, Batra Hospital, New Delhi on easy, science-backed habits that fit into everyday life

One of the biggest myths about ageing is that learning belongs to the young. (File Photo/Representational)

By Dr Biplab Das

I don’t think about “brain ageing” in a dramatic, end-of-the-world way. For me, it’s quieter than that. It’s about staying sharp enough to enjoy good conversations, curious enough to keep learning, and calm enough to handle life without feeling constantly overwhelmed. Over the years, I’ve built a few habits that help me protect my brain — nothing extreme, just small, consistent choices that add up.

Here are the six things I do regularly to slow brain ageing, based on what actually fits into my real life.

I Move My Body Every Single Day (Even When I Don’t Feel Like It)

I used to think exercise was only about muscles or weight. Now I see it as brain maintenance. Movement increases blood flow to the brain, supports memory and helps grow new neural connections. I don’t aim for perfection — I aim for consistency. Some days that’s a long walk, other days it’s strength training, yoga or a quick workout squeezed between responsibilities.

What matters most is that I don’t let too many days go by without moving. I’ve noticed that when my body is stagnant, my thinking gets foggy. When I move, my mood lifts and my mind feels clearer. It’s one of the fastest ways I know to feel mentally younger.

I Treat Sleep Like a Non-Negotiable

This one took me years to learn. Sleep isn’t laziness — it’s brain repair. While I’m asleep, my brain clears out waste, consolidates memories and resets emotional regulation. When I cut corners on sleep, I feel it immediately: slower thinking, shorter patience, and weaker focus.

Now I protect my sleep like it’s an appointment with myself. I keep a fairly regular bedtime, limit screens at night and wind down intentionally. I don’t always get it perfect, but I prioritize it — and my brain thanks me for it the next day.

I Keep Learning Things That Are Slightly Uncomfortable

One of the biggest myths about ageing is that learning belongs to the young. I actively push against that idea. I try to learn things that stretch me just enough to feel awkward — a new skill, a new language, unfamiliar topics, or even changing how I do everyday tasks. That “mental friction” is exactly what keeps the brain adaptable.

I remind myself that confusion is not a sign of decline; it’s a sign of growth. Every time I struggle to understand something new, I imagine my brain laying down fresh pathways. That mindset alone keeps me mentally engaged instead of intimidated.

I Eat With My Brain in Mind (Most of the Time)

I don’t follow a rigid diet, but I do eat intentionally.

I focus on foods that support brain health: vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, nuts, seeds, fish, and plenty of water. I pay attention to how food makes me feel, not just how it tastes. Heavy, processed meals tend to dull my thinking, while lighter, nutrient-dense foods help me feel alert and steady.

That said, I also enjoy food. Pleasure matters too. I aim for balance, not restriction, because stress around eating is its own kind of brain toxin.

I Protect My Mental Peace

Chronic stress ages the brain faster than almost anything else. I’ve learned to be selective about what gets my mental energy. That means setting boundaries, limiting constant news consumption, and stepping back from situations that drain me unnecessarily. I also make space for quiet — moments with no input, no scrolling, no noise.

Practices like deep breathing, short walks alone, or simply sitting without distraction help calm my nervous system. A calmer brain is a healthier brain, and emotional regulation is just as important as memory when it comes to ageing well.

I Stay Connected to People Who Make Me Think and Feel

Loneliness is brutal on the brain. Meaningful connection, on the other hand, is protective. I prioritize relationships that involve real conversation — the kind where we laugh, debate, tell stories, and listen deeply. Social interaction challenges memory, language, empathy, and emotional intelligence all at once. It’s like a full-brain workout disguised as friendship.

I don’t need a huge social circle. I just need a few people who keep me mentally engaged and emotionally grounded. Those connections remind my brain that it’s still part of something alive and evolving.

None of these habits are flashy, but together they create a life that keeps my brain active, resilient, and adaptable.

 

