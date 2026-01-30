She slept 8 hours but her body still crashed every afternoon: How low vitamin D became a trigger

This deficiency profoundly impacts cellular energy production, as vitamin D is crucial for functioning of mitochondria, the powerhouse of cells.

Written by Dr Shovana Veshnavi

When 33-year-old Lara came to my OPD, she feared the worst. “I sleep a full eight hours, I go for a run in the evening after work, I eat clean but come afternoon, I feel sapped out, exhausted and feel sleepy. Some days I feel like crashing out despite cups of coffee. Nothing seems to be wrong, yet everything is. Am I seriously sick?” she asked me. This is a common question asked by many of my patients who are not aware of a key deficiency.

Such energy crashes happen when you have low vitamin D levels. Many do not realise that this micronutrient fuels up the body’s energy reserve. Her vitamin D levels were 12 ng/mL, far below the optimal range of 20-50 ng/mL.