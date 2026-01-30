She slept 8 hours but her body still crashed every afternoon: How low vitamin D became a trigger

When levels are suboptimal, the muscles feel perpetually weak

3 min readUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 07:52 AM IST
VitaminThis deficiency profoundly impacts cellular energy production, as vitamin D is crucial for functioning of mitochondria, the powerhouse of cells.
Make us preferred source on Google

Written by Dr Shovana Veshnavi

When 33-year-old Lara came to my OPD, she feared the worst. “I sleep a full eight hours, I go for a run in the evening after work, I eat clean but come afternoon, I feel sapped out, exhausted and feel sleepy. Some days I feel like crashing out despite cups of coffee. Nothing seems to be wrong, yet everything is. Am I seriously sick?” she asked me. This is a common question asked by many of my patients who are not aware of a key deficiency.

Such energy crashes happen when you have low vitamin D levels. Many do not realise that this micronutrient fuels up the body’s energy reserve. Her vitamin D levels were 12 ng/mL, far below the optimal range of 20-50 ng/mL.

The Vitamin D Crisis in India

Paradoxically, India — a sun-drenched nation — faces alarming vitamin D deficiency rates. Studies reveal that over 70% of urban Indians are deficient, largely due to indoor lifestyles, pollution blocking UV rays and cultural preferences for fair skin leading to sun avoidance. This deficiency profoundly impacts cellular energy production, as vitamin D is crucial for functioning of mitochondria, the powerhouse of cells.

Also read | Cardiologist clarifies if social media claim about vitamin D supplements harming heart and kidneys is true: ‘Should always be guided by a blood test’

How deficiency triggers afternoon fatigue?

Vitamin D deficiency impairs the body’s ability to produce ATP, our cellular energy currency. When levels are suboptimal, the muscles feel perpetually weak. Vitamin D helps produce serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and energy. A deficiency can cause lower energy levels and low mood. The afternoon crash occurs because cortisol — which naturally dips post-lunch — cannot adequately compensate when vitamin D levels are low, leaving you battling overwhelming lethargy. Low vitamin D can trigger inflammatory responses, leading to feelings of sleepiness.

The Circadian Connection

Your body’s natural circadian rhythm creates an afternoon dip between 2-4 pm. While this is physiologically normal, vitamin D deficiency exacerbates this decline. The vitamin helps regulate sleep-wake cycles and supports serotonin production, which converts to melatonin. When deficient, this delicate balance falters, intensifying fatigue regardless of the previous night’s sleep.

Also read | This is what happens to the body when your vitamin D stays below 12 ng/ml for six months

Beyond Sleep and Sunshine

Other contributing factors include heavy, carbohydrate-rich lunches typical in Indian cuisine, which spike blood sugar before crashing it dramatically. Dehydration in India’s climate, inadequate protein intake and sedentary office work compound the problem.

Story continues below this ad

Addressing afternoon fatigue requires a multifaceted approach: vitamin D supplementation under medical guidance, strategic meal timing with balanced macronutrients, brief post-lunch walks, and strategic sun exposure. Understanding that adequate sleep alone cannot overcome biochemical deficiencies is crucial for reclaiming your afternoon vitality.

As for Lara, her energy levels stabilised in two weeks after supplementation, her focus improved and she no longer reached out for a carbohydrate-heavy snack.

(The author is principal consultant, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida)

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
Economic Survey
Economic Survey 2026 bats for simpler tax systems and decriminalisation of technical offences
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Actor Kanwaljit Singh recently expressed his lack of admiration for Osho, asserting that he offered nothing original and merely echoed ideas he had absorbed from other sources.
Osho Rajneesh threatened to destroy Mahesh Bhatt, asked Vinod Khanna to relay the message: 'I threw his mala in commode'
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement