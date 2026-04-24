Worried about blood sugar spike, 40-year-old wanted to skip dinner: Was he right?

A 40-year-old patient recently asked whether he should stop eating dinner altogether. He had come across social media advice suggesting that metabolism slows down at night and skipping dinner could help prevent blood sugar spikes. The question is common, but the answer is not as simple as it appears.
Age alone does not determine whether someone should eat dinner. What matters more is how the body’s metabolism changes over time and how meal timing interacts with those changes.
After 40, the body gradually becomes less efficient at handling blood sugar, particularly later in the day. At the same time, there is a natural tendency towards increased fat accumulation and a decline in muscle mass. These shifts make the body more sensitive to when and how food is consumed, rather than just how much is eaten.
The human body runs on an internal clock that regulates not only sleep but also metabolism. Hormones that control hunger, insulin activity and energy use follow a daily rhythm. During daylight hours, the body is better prepared to process food. As night approaches, it begins to wind down in preparation for rest. Eating late in the evening can create a mismatch between the body’s readiness to process food and the actual intake of calories.
An emerging area of research known as chrononutrition focuses on the relationship between meal timing and metabolism. Evidence suggests that consuming more calories earlier in the day and keeping dinner lighter is associated with better blood sugar control and weight regulation. This pattern becomes particularly relevant after 40, when the body’s metabolic flexibility declines.
Late, heavy dinners are linked to higher rises in blood sugar after eating and a slower return to normal levels. This reflects the body’s reduced ability to handle glucose at night. Over time, such patterns may contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of metabolic conditions.
Meal timing and sleep are closely connected. Heavy evening meals can disrupt sleep quality, while poor sleep can in turn worsen blood sugar control and increase appetite. This two-way relationship highlights the importance of aligning eating habits with the body’s natural rhythms.
While early, lighter dinners may be ideal from a metabolic perspective, real-life routines are often more complex. Much of the research on meal timing comes from settings where early dinners and structured schedules are common. In many parts of the world, including India, later evening meals are part of daily life, shaped by work schedules, family routines and cultural practices.
Strict eating schedules may therefore be difficult to maintain and may not always deliver meaningful benefits if they do not fit into a person’s lifestyle.
There is no biological requirement to have dinner as a fixed meal. However, eliminating it without ensuring adequate nutrition across the day can be counterproductive. Protein intake is especially important after 40 to help preserve muscle mass. Skipping dinner in a way that reduces overall protein consumption may accelerate muscle loss and negatively affect metabolic health.
For most individuals, an earlier and lighter dinner is a sensible approach. Distributing food intake earlier in the day, while keeping the evening meal moderate and balanced, can support better blood sugar control, weight management and sleep. In contrast, regularly consuming large, late-night meals is associated with less favourable outcomes.
Some individuals adopt time-restricted eating patterns, where food intake is limited to certain hours of the day. In such cases, dinner may be reduced or omitted. While this approach can be beneficial for some people, particularly those with excess weight or early blood sugar disturbances, it is not suitable for everyone and should be tailored to individual needs.
Certain groups need to be careful with prolonged fasting or skipping meals. Individuals taking medications that lower blood sugar, as well as those who are underweight or frail, may be at risk of low blood sugar levels or inadequate nutrition.
Dinner is not essential as a fixed daily ritual, even after 40. However, meal timing does matter. The focus should remain on supporting overall metabolic health while respecting individual routines and cultural habits, rather than following rigid rules.
(Dr Bhattacharya is endocrinologist at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi)