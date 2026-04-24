Worried about blood sugar spike, 40-year-old wanted to skip dinner: Was he right?

Eating late in the evening can create a mismatch between the body’s readiness to process food and the actual intake of calories. (File Photo)

A 40-year-old patient recently asked whether he should stop eating dinner altogether. He had come across social media advice suggesting that metabolism slows down at night and skipping dinner could help prevent blood sugar spikes. The question is common, but the answer is not as simple as it appears.

Age alone does not determine whether someone should eat dinner. What matters more is how the body’s metabolism changes over time and how meal timing interacts with those changes.

What changes with age

After 40, the body gradually becomes less efficient at handling blood sugar, particularly later in the day. At the same time, there is a natural tendency towards increased fat accumulation and a decline in muscle mass. These shifts make the body more sensitive to when and how food is consumed, rather than just how much is eaten.