Sharp rise in obesity, diabetes in five years since 2019, shows latest health survey

3 min readNew DelhiMay 30, 2026 04:51 AM IST
Adult obesity in India is rising fast, with the proportion of men and women in the 15-49 age group who were overweight or obese up by 4.4 and 6.7 percentage points, respectively, in five years between 2019 and 2024, according to the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Friday.
The NFHS-6, conducted in 2023-24 by the Union Health Ministry with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai as the nodal agency, covered around 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts in all States and UTs, except Manipur. It provides “vital evidence” on population, health, nutrition and family welfare indicators.
As per the survey, the percentage of women who were overweight or obese increased to 30.7 per cent in 2023-24 from 24 per cent in 2019-21. The obesity was higher in urban areas than rural areas. In urban areas, 42.8 per cent women were reported overweight or obese, while the figure was 25.5 per cent in rural areas.
The percentage of men who were overweight or obese also increased to 27.3 in 2023-24 from 22.9 in 2019-21. In rural areas, 23 per cent men were reported obese, while in urban areas the figure was 36.3 per cent.
Like the spike in adult obesity, the burden of high blood sugar is also climbing among those aged 15 years and above, the survey shows. The proportion of men reporting high or very high (>140mg/dl) blood sugar levels or taking medicine to control it increased to 20.9 per cent in 2023-24 from 15.6 per cent in 2019-21.
The figure was higher in urban areas — 23.9 per cent of men reported battling high or very high blood sugar levels or being under medication to control while it was 19.7 per cent in rural areas.
The proportion of women reporting high blood sugar levels was lower compared to men but it has increased sharply from 2019 to 2024. As per the survey, 17.8 per cent of women reported having high or very high blood sugar levels or taking medicine to control it, up from 13.5 per cent in 2019-21.
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In 2023-24, 21.9 per cent of urban women and 16.2 per cent of rural women reported having high or very high blood sugar levels or taking medicine to control it.
The rate of caesarean-section deliveries has also been rising — particularly in private healthcare facilities. The proportion of births at a private health facility delivered by caesarean section increased to 54.1 per cent in 2023-24 from 47.4 per cent in 2019-21. For public health facilities, it increased to 16.9 per cent from 14.3 per cent. The proportion of stunted children below the age of 5 years has come down to 29.3 per cent in 2023-24 from 35.5 per cent in 2019-21.