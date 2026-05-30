Sharp rise in obesity, diabetes in five years since 2019, shows latest health survey

Proportion of obese women jumps 6.7 percentage points; 4.4 for men

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
3 min readNew DelhiMay 30, 2026 04:51 AM IST
Obesity, obesity risk, diabetes, National Family Health Survey, health survey, Sharp rise in obesity, Sharp rise in diabetes, Indian express news, current affairsThe percentage of men who were overweight or obese also increased to 27.3 in 2023-24 from 22.9 in 2019-21.
Make us preferred source on Google

Adult obesity in India is rising fast, with the proportion of men and women in the 15-49 age group who were overweight or obese up by 4.4 and 6.7 percentage points, respectively, in five years between 2019 and 2024, according to the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Friday.

The NFHS-6, conducted in 2023-24 by the Union Health Ministry with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai as the nodal agency, covered around 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts in all States and UTs, except Manipur. It provides “vital evidence” on population, health, nutrition and family welfare indicators.

As per the survey, the percentage of women who were overweight or obese increased to 30.7 per cent in 2023-24 from 24 per cent in 2019-21. The obesity was higher in urban areas than rural areas. In urban areas, 42.8 per cent women were reported overweight or obese, while the figure was 25.5 per cent in rural areas.

Also Read | For India, obesity complicates the nutrition challenge

The percentage of men who were overweight or obese also increased to 27.3 in 2023-24 from 22.9 in 2019-21. In rural areas, 23 per cent men were reported obese, while in urban areas the figure was 36.3 per cent.

Like the spike in adult obesity, the burden of high blood sugar is also climbing among those aged 15 years and above, the survey shows. The proportion of men reporting high or very high (&gt;140mg/dl) blood sugar levels or taking medicine to control it increased to 20.9 per cent in 2023-24 from 15.6 per cent in 2019-21.

The figure was higher in urban areas — 23.9 per cent of men reported battling high or very high blood sugar levels or being under medication to control while it was 19.7 per cent in rural areas.

Also Read | ‘Fewer painful pricks, better glucose control’: The rise of insulin pumps for diabetes care

The proportion of women reporting high blood sugar levels was lower compared to men but it has increased sharply from 2019 to 2024. As per the survey, 17.8 per cent of women reported having high or very high blood sugar levels or taking medicine to control it, up from 13.5 per cent in 2019-21.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Obesity is a chronic disease, not a lifestyle condition, say top docs: White paper shows spiral by 2050

In 2023-24, 21.9 per cent of urban women and 16.2 per cent of rural women reported having high or very high blood sugar levels or taking medicine to control it.

The rate of caesarean-section deliveries has also been rising — particularly in private healthcare facilities. The proportion of births at a private health facility delivered by caesarean section increased to 54.1 per cent in 2023-24 from 47.4 per cent in 2019-21. For public health facilities, it increased to 16.9 per cent from 14.3 per cent. The proportion of stunted children below the age of 5 years has come down to 29.3 per cent in 2023-24 from 35.5 per cent in 2019-21.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
facebook
twitter

Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments