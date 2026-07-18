Harrison Ford at 80: Why cycling is one of the best exercises for healthy ageing

Recent photographs of Harrison Ford, now in his 80s, cycling with the lean, athletic physique of someone decades younger, have once again challenged the myth that ageing inevitably means frailty. While his fitness is the result of an overall active lifestyle rather than cycling alone, his example highlights an important truth: the human body responds to movement at every age.

For octogenarians, cycling is one of the safest and most effective ways to preserve cardiovascular fitness, muscle endurance, joint mobility, balance and independence. The objective after 80 is not to chase youth but to remain functionally fit, energetic and capable of enjoying life with confidence. We all know that our lower body needs more stimulation because that is the 1/3rd of our body and more stimulation in a calibrated way we give to the lower body, our energy management improves. You can begin with a stationary bike.

Why strengthening lower body matters

The human body is designed to move. Our lower body houses the largest muscle groups — the gluteals, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves. Together, they form the engine of our movement and metabolism. Every time we pedal, these muscles contract rhythmically, stimulating blood circulation and improving oxygen delivery. This regular stimulation helps regulate the basal metabolic rate, supports healthy digestion, improves sleep quality and enhances overall health management. In many ways, every pedal stroke is a message to the body for better longevity, immunity and vitality.

Can cycling be taken up at any age?

Age is not the deciding factor. Functional fitness is. I’ve seen people in their 80s who are more capable than those in their 50s because they’ve stayed active throughout life. Research has shown that even adults in their 80s and 90s can increase muscle strength and muscle mass through resistance training. However, due to age-related changes such as sarcopenia (loss of muscle), anabolic resistance (reduced muscle-building response), and naturally declining hormones, achieving the extremely shredded physique seen in younger bodybuilders is uncommon and often neither practical nor desirable.

How cycling helps

Cycling is one of the best low impact aerobic exercises for older adults. It challenges the heart and lungs without exposing the joints to high impact forces, making it an excellent option for maintaining mobility and independence. Cycling improves the efficiency of the heart, lungs and circulatory system, allowing the body to use oxygen more effectively. Better endurance means less fatigue during daily activities and a better quality of life.

Osteoarthritis is not always a barrier. Those with mild to moderate conditions often respond well to cycling because the repetitive pedalling motion facilitates synovial fluid circulation, helps reduce joint stiffness and strengthens the muscles supporting the knee and hip. However, severe osteoarthritis, significant deformity or persistent pain should always be assessed before starting.

Muscle health is just as important as heart health. With ageing comes sarcopenia, the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength. Cycling helps maintain muscular endurance.

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Balance matters more than most people realise. Good balance, coordination and reaction time are essential, especially for outdoor cycling. If balance is compromised, starting with a stationary bicycle is often the safer choice.

Cycling also improves your moods. Many psychiatric patients, when recommended cycling under supervision, have fared better because it meant moving out in the open and mingling with the environment that improved their enthusiasm for life. Slow gentle cycling for long distances with the awareness of the sky, the trees, birds and the bees with sunshine charges our batteries up, literally giving us the solution to most problems of our lives. Many good ideas come to us while we cycle leisurely.

If elderly, what checks to do before cycling

Before someone starts cycling after 80, I would check a few prerequisites: Stable cardiovascular and respiratory health, adequate leg strength, good balance and coordination, functional hip, knee and ankle mobility, ability to safely mount and dismount the bicycle, good vision and reaction time and medical clearance if there are heart disease, stroke, severe osteoporosis, advanced osteoarthritis or recurrent falls.

One difference I often notice is our approach to ageing. In many Western countries, exercise is a lifelong habit, so cycling in the 70s or 80s is not unusual. In India, many seniors remain active through walking and household work, but structured exercise often starts only after pain develops. We need to move from a reactive approach to a preventive one.

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Starting at 80

If you are starting after 80, start with patience, not ambition. Use stationary bikes, then if fit enough, take short rides. A properly fitted bicycle and gradual progression are far more important than speed or distance.

A few non-negotiables. Wear a helmet, stay hydrated, warm up before every ride and combine cycling with strength, balance and flexibility exercises. Know when to stop. Don’t ignore chest pain, dizziness, unusual breathlessness, increasing joint swelling or persistent pain.

(Dr Mehta is a holistic health expert)