Cheaper, generic semaglutide grabs half of India’s market but Novo Nordisk holds its ground

Generic semaglutide drugs have rapidly captured half of India’s market by value within a month of launch, while Novo Nordisk’s branded products continue to retain demand. (Image via Freepik)

The market for the blockbuster diabetes and anti-obesity medicine semaglutide in India is split evenly between the Novo Nordisk’s innovator molecule and the generic versions that were launched just over a month ago, according to pharmaceutical market data.

Both the innovator and generic molecules generated Rs 44 crore sales in the month of April. With generics being priced much lower, by volume, the innovator molecule sold 32,000 units as compared to 1.37 lakh units of generic drugs.

“The innovator molecules have more or less managed to retain their market, yet there has been a significant growth in the generic versions of the drug. What this essentially means is that the generic drugs have expanded the market instead of cutting into the market for the innovator molecules,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice president (commercial), Pharmarack.