Weight-loss drug semaglutide has a surprising benefit: It may help people drink less, says Lancet study

Patients with obesity and alcohol dependence, who received weekly semaglutide injections, reported fewer heavy-drinking days.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
3 min readMay 1, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Dr Anoop Misra says GLP-1–based agents like semaglutide not only aid weight loss but may also reduce harmful alcohol consumption. (Photo generated using AI)Dr Anoop Misra says GLP-1–based agents like semaglutide not only aid weight loss but may also reduce harmful alcohol consumption. (Photo generated using AI)
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Semaglutide, the novel drug that regulates blood sugar and aids weight loss by mimicking a hormone that slows digestion, reduces appetite and increases fullness, can reduce alcohol consumption, too, according to a new study. The findings, which were based on analysis of people with obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher) and alcohol dependence, have been published in The Lancet.

“The results suggest that semaglutide not only affects appetite but also influences the biological mechanisms underlying addiction,” says Professor Anders Fink-Jensen, principal investigator of the study from the Copenhagen Research Centre for Mental Health at Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital. “This opens the door to complementing existing treatments for alcohol use disorder with a GLP-1 receptor-targeted approach,” he adds. Alcohol use disorder accounts for 5% of deaths worldwide annually, and there is an urgent need for new treatments.

According to Prof Fink-Jensen, a lower price after patent expiration of semaglutide means that the drug can be accessed by people with lower incomes. Dr Anoop Misra, chairman, Fortis C-DOC for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, concurs, saying the dual problems of obesity and alcohol misuse in India’s urban and semi-urban areas are intersecting. “This new study highlights a promising therapeutic convergence: GLP-1–based agents like semaglutide not only aid weight loss but may also reduce harmful alcohol consumption,” he adds.

In this randomised clinical trial, 108 patients were assigned to receive either a weekly injection of semaglutide — in this case, Wegovy — or a placebo. Both groups also received psychotherapy targeting their alcohol use disorder. At baseline, participants reported an average of 17 heavy drinking days — defined as consuming at least 60 grams of alcohol for men and 48 grams for women — within the past 30 days. After six months, patients treated with semaglutide reduced their number of heavy drinking days to an average of five days per month, compared to nine days in the placebo group.

The treatment was also associated with reduced overall alcohol consumption, more alcohol-free days, fewer drinks on drinking days and lower alcohol cravings. First author Mette Kruse Klausen explains that this is a patient group with a high disease burden and a substantial risk of both physical and mental complications. “Reducing the most harmful drinking pattern could make a meaningful difference for patients,” he says.

Despite decades of research, only three medications are approved for alcohol use disorder, underscoring the need for novel treatments.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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