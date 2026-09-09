Second-hand smoke puts 444 million Indians at risk, study finds

At Dr Arvind Kumar’s Institute of Chest Surgery at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, at least one in 10 lung cancer patients is now in their 30s. What worries the veteran chest surgeon even more is that about half of these younger patients are non-smokers. “Half of them are non-smokers,” says Dr Kumar, founder-trustee of the Lung Care Foundation.

His observation comes as a new study published in The Lancet Public Health estimates that 2.71 billion people worldwide, including 767 million children aged 0-14, were exposed to second-hand smoke in 2023. The findings are particularly concerning for India, where Dr Kumar says nearly half of lung cancer cases are now being diagnosed in non-smokers.

China, India and Indonesia together accounted for nearly half of the world’s population exposed to second-hand smoke in 2023. The study estimated that 664 million people were exposed in China, 444 million in India and 142 million in Indonesia.

More than 3 lakh deaths in India

The health burden of second-hand smoke in India has also increased significantly. According to the study, deaths attributable to second-hand smoke in India have risen by nearly 50 per cent since 1990, reaching more than 3 lakh deaths in 2023.

Second-hand smoke was also responsible for more than 9 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in India in 2023. DALYs measure the number of healthy years of life lost because of premature death or living with illness or disability.

Globally, ischaemic heart disease was the largest contributor to the health burden linked to second-hand smoke, accounting for about 12 million DALYs in 2023. The study examined nine health outcomes associated with second-hand smoke exposure, including cardiovascular disease, cancers, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lower respiratory infections, type 2 diabetes, otitis media and asthma.

The analysis, based on the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 study and published in The Lancet Public Health, examined second-hand smoke exposure and its health impact across 204 countries and territories between 1990 and 2023. The researchers describe it as the first dedicated GBD analysis focused specifically on second-hand smoke.

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There has been some progress: the proportion of people exposed to second-hand smoke globally fell by 22 per cent between 1990 and 2023. However, the estimated number of people exposed remained almost unchanged because of population growth. Exposure increased sharply in parts of sub-Saharan Africa and in North Africa and the Middle East.

Women and children face a heavier burden

The impact is not distributed equally. In Southeast Asia, East Asia and Oceania, women were 59 per cent more likely than men to be exposed to second-hand smoke, according to the analysis. Children are particularly vulnerable. Among children, lung infections were the leading cause of health loss linked to second-hand smoke. Across all age groups, however, heart disease accounted for the largest overall burden.

The researchers say the continued high number of people exposed to second-hand smoke, along with substantial differences between regions, highlights the need for stronger enforcement of tobacco-control measures.

Why second-hand smoke is harmful

Second-hand smoke is not simply a diluted version of the smoke inhaled by a smoker. It is a mixture of smoke from the burning end of a tobacco product and smoke exhaled by the smoker. People nearby can therefore inhale a complex mixture of toxic and cancer-causing chemicals even though they do not smoke themselves.

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These substances can cause oxidative stress and inflammation and can damage the lining of blood vessels. Over time, such exposure can increase the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases as well as certain cancers.

Children are particularly susceptible because their lungs and immune systems are still developing. They also breathe more air relative to their body size than adults, potentially increasing their exposure to pollutants in the air.

The risk extends beyond lung cancer

Second-hand smoke is often discussed in the context of lung cancer, but its health effects are much broader. Long-term exposure has been linked to heart disease, stroke, respiratory illnesses and lung cancer. In children, exposure can increase the risk of lower respiratory infections and other breathing problems.

For non-smokers, particularly children and people with existing heart or respiratory conditions, the message from the latest analysis is clear: being a non-smoker does not mean being protected from the health effects of tobacco if smoke is present in the environment.

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The researchers’ findings also underline the importance of smoke-free homes, workplaces and public spaces, along with stronger implementation of tobacco-control measures. With billions of people still exposed globally, second-hand smoke remains a major—and largely preventable—public health risk.