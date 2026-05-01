Screen time linked to autism signs by age 3, says AIIMS study

If you have been exposing your infant to colourful cartoons on devices, hoping they would be distracted and finish their meals, that screen time could affect their brain. A study by the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has found that children exposed to higher screen time before the age of one were more likely to show signs of autism by the age of three.
Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) not only showed earlier and more problematic digital media use than peers but also had higher rates of sleep problems and reduced physical activity.
ASD is a neurodevelopmental condition affecting brain development, characterised by persistent challenges in social communication, interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors. It is considered a “spectrum” because symptoms, severity, and abilities vary widely, ranging from individuals needing significant support to those who are highly independent.
Dr Sheffali Gulati, professor of paediatric neurology at AIIMS Delhi, said, “The findings will help us develop structured, ASD-specific screen-time guidelines and caregiver counselling norms. The study clearly shows that exposing infants to screens before 18 months can have consequences. Future research should track people over time, use brain scans and measure hormones like melatonin and dopamine to better understand how biological changes happen.” Simultaneously, there should be emphasis on balanced digital exposure and physical activity.
The AIIMS study was conducted on 250 children aged between three and six years, including 150 children with autism and 100 children with normal development milestones. They found that children with autism had higher scores for media addiction, lower scores for sleep and physical activity. The study is currently in the process of publication.
Dr Gulati said that previous international research also supports this association. “A large 2022 study in ‘JAMA Paediatrics’, involving over 84,000 mother-child pairs, found that longer screen time at one year of age was significantly associated with ASD at three years,” she added. Multiple meta-analyses have similarly shown a strong association between early screen exposure (especially between ages 0 to 5 years) and increased likelihood of autism, with longer duration of screen time linked to higher risk.
Dr Gulati said that screen time falls under environmental triggers of autism, alongside genetic and epigenetic or environmental influences. “Autism has a genetic basis with heritability patterns seen in twin studies, but environmental exposures such as pollution, pesticides, parental age, and lifestyle factors also play a role by influencing genes,” she added.
Dr Gulati stressed that early identification is crucial. “Signs can be detected even in the first year of life, such as lack of eye contact, not responding to name, delayed speech, or loss of acquired language. Children with autism may also focus on some parts of a toy or item rather than playing with them. The term ‘spectrum’ means every child is different. Not all children show the same signs, and the severity also varies widely,” she explained.
She further argued for early screening and intervention because brain plasticity is highest in the first three years, leading to better outcomes.
She pointed out that the prevalence of autism is rising globally. “Older Indian data suggested about one in 89 children, but newer international estimates, including recent CDC data, indicate much higher prevalence. The WHO estimates around 1 in 100 globally,” she said.