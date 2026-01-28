Michael Schumacher can sit up 12 years after ski accident: How long does it take to recover from traumatic brain injury?

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is now able to sit in a wheelchair and understand his surroundings in what is being considered a big breakthrough in his recovery from a traumatic brain injury that had confined him to a bed for 12 years after his skiing accident.

According to reports in The Daily Mail, although his communication remains extremely limited, there are indications that he possesses a level of awareness of his surroundings and can even process them sometimes. Schumacher had an accident while skiing at the Meribel resort in the French Alps in 2013. He struck a hidden rock and collided with a boulder. Although his helmet saved his life, the sheer force of the impact resulted in a traumatic brain injury that required two emergency surgeries and led to a 250-day coma.

Although he had the best multi-disciplinary care all these years, is it possible for others to recover from traumatic brain injury (TBI) of this nature? “The time it takes to recover from such a condition is uncertain for each patient. A growing number of medical experts have demonstrated through research that significant improvements in the recovery of patients with mild to severe TBIs can be achieved years after the initial incident. Neuroplasticity is an amazing characteristic of the human brain that allows the undamaged or healthy areas of the human brain to adapt to the needs of the damaged or impaired parts,” says Dr Arun Saroha, Principal Director and HOD, Neurosurgery, Max Hospital, Gurugram.

What is traumatic brain injury (TBI)?

A traumatic brain injury (TBI) refers to a brain injury that is caused by an outside force, either because of a hit, fall or a blunt object.

How soon can one recover from such an injury?

Most individuals with a TBI will experience the majority of their initial recovery in the first one to two-year period after the incident. However, the gradual recovery and improvements of quality of life may continue for many more years beyond that. Achieving a higher level of awareness, improved posture, being able to sit upright, exhibiting intentional movement or being able to interact more with family, friends and/or the community are generally reflective of long-term improvements in quality of life. Even very small improvements can lead to a much-improved quality of life for an individual recovering from a TBI.

What treatment protocols work?

Following a treatment plan that includes rehabilitation can significantly improve successful recovery over time. During the initial phase of medical treatment, emphasis is placed upon preventing additional damage to the brain and stabilizing the patient.

The next step after achieving medical stability is to establish a rehabilitation programme, which provides the foundation for long-term recovery. As an example, physical therapy can help strengthen the patient’s muscles’ and improve their ability to balance and reduce muscle stiffness, while occupational therapy will work to provide assistance in completing daily tasks, including sedentary and self-care activities, through a structured process.

Speech/language therapy assists with improving the ability to communicate and understand spoken words. Patients need cognitive support to get back concentration, memory recall and critical thinking. Psychological treatment should also be provided when the patient is struggling with emotional changes as a result of their recent trauma. Keeping patients in a consistent therapy programme and providing long-term follow-up will benefit them tremendously in achieving their treatment goals.

How to track a patient’s improvement?

Indicators of improvement in an individual with chronic traumatic brain injury (TBI) often manifest very gradually and subtly, beginning with an increase in alertness, a longer duration of eye contact, improved head or trunk control, and a decrease in muscular tightness. As time passes, the person’s response to commands may improve dramatically, their facial expression may become more pronounced, they may begin producing vocalizations or words, and they will use their hands more functionally.

Additionally, some may achieve a partial regain of independence in performing simple tasks. The changes appear minor when taken out of context, but they signal significant developmental milestones toward brain recovery.

Families play an important role in helping people recover from illness or injury. A peaceful and organized home environment can help to minimize anxiety and uncertainty. Families can assist the recovery process by regular practice of therapy exercises, keeping to a routine, and providing stimulating opportunities such as conversation, music and familiar activities.

Most importantly, families should applaud the accomplishments of their loved ones, have patience with them, and work with healthcare providers to find ways to assist with the recovery process. Recovery from a TBI is similar to enduring a marathon; therefore, a consistent support system can significantly enhance an individual’s progress in achieving greater independence and dignity.