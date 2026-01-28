Michael Schumacher can sit up 12 years after ski accident: How long does it take to recover from traumatic brain injury?

A neurosurgeon explains the processes and therapies that help the brain re-adapt.

google-preferred-btn
Michael Schumacher can sit up 12 years after ski accident: How long does it take to recover from traumatic brain injury?Michael Schumacher had an accident while skiing at the Meribel resort in the French Alps in 2013.

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is now able to sit in a wheelchair and understand his surroundings in what is being considered a big breakthrough in his recovery from a traumatic brain injury that had confined him to a bed for 12 years after his skiing accident.

According to reports in The Daily Mail, although his communication remains extremely limited, there are indications that he possesses a level of awareness of his surroundings and can even process them sometimes. Schumacher had an accident while skiing at the Meribel resort in the French Alps in 2013. He struck a hidden rock and collided with a boulder. Although his helmet saved his life, the sheer force of the impact resulted in a traumatic brain injury that required two emergency surgeries and led to a 250-day coma.

Although he had the best multi-disciplinary care all these years, is it possible for others to recover from traumatic brain injury (TBI) of this nature? “The time it takes to recover from such a condition is uncertain for each patient. A growing number of medical experts have demonstrated through research that significant improvements in the recovery of patients with mild to severe TBIs can be achieved years after the initial incident. Neuroplasticity is an amazing characteristic of the human brain that allows the undamaged or healthy areas of the human brain to adapt to the needs of the damaged or impaired parts,” says Dr Arun Saroha, Principal Director and HOD, Neurosurgery, Max Hospital, Gurugram.

What is traumatic brain injury (TBI)?

A traumatic brain injury (TBI) refers to a brain injury that is caused by an outside force, either because of a hit, fall or a blunt object.

How soon can one recover from such an injury?

Most individuals with a TBI will experience the majority of their initial recovery in the first one to two-year period after the incident. However, the gradual recovery and improvements of quality of life may continue for many more years beyond that. Achieving a higher level of awareness, improved posture, being able to sit upright, exhibiting intentional movement or being able to interact more with family, friends and/or the community are generally reflective of long-term improvements in quality of life. Even very small improvements can lead to a much-improved quality of life for an individual recovering from a TBI.

What treatment protocols work?

Following a treatment plan that includes rehabilitation can significantly improve successful recovery over time. During the initial phase of medical treatment, emphasis is placed upon preventing additional damage to the brain and stabilizing the patient.

The next step after achieving medical stability is to establish a rehabilitation programme, which provides the foundation for long-term recovery. As an example, physical therapy can help strengthen the patient’s muscles’ and improve their ability to balance and reduce muscle stiffness, while occupational therapy will work to provide assistance in completing daily tasks, including sedentary and self-care activities, through a structured process.

Story continues below this ad

Speech/language therapy assists with improving the ability to communicate and understand spoken words. Patients need cognitive support to get back concentration, memory recall and critical thinking. Psychological treatment should also be provided when the patient is struggling with emotional changes as a result of their recent trauma. Keeping patients in a consistent therapy programme and providing long-term follow-up will benefit them tremendously in achieving their treatment goals.

How to track a patient’s improvement?

Indicators of improvement in an individual with chronic traumatic brain injury (TBI) often manifest very gradually and subtly, beginning with an increase in alertness, a longer duration of eye contact, improved head or trunk control, and a decrease in muscular tightness. As time passes, the person’s response to commands may improve dramatically, their facial expression may become more pronounced, they may begin producing vocalizations or words, and they will use their hands more functionally.

Additionally, some may achieve a partial regain of independence in performing simple tasks. The changes appear minor when taken out of context, but they signal significant developmental milestones toward brain recovery.

Families play an important role in helping people recover from illness or injury. A peaceful and organized home environment can help to minimize anxiety and uncertainty. Families can assist the recovery process by regular practice of therapy exercises, keeping to a routine, and providing stimulating opportunities such as conversation, music and familiar activities.

Story continues below this ad

Most importantly, families should applaud the accomplishments of their loved ones, have patience with them, and work with healthcare providers to find ways to assist with the recovery process. Recovery from a TBI is similar to enduring a marathon; therefore, a consistent support system can significantly enhance an individual’s progress in achieving greater independence and dignity.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and devendra fadnavis
Why Ajit Pawar demise has dealt a big blow to Fadnavis as Mahayuti churn begins
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Ravi Kishan
Amid Vijay's Jana Nayagan CBFC battle, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says 'he is just a phone call away': 'Will raise it in Parliament...'
engineer working during bike ride
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development
Khaby Lame, world's most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Uorfi Javed
38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT
Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest
Uorfi Javed
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
engineer working during bike ride
Khaby Lame, world's most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development
Content creator sells Maggi in Manali, his single day earnings stuns internet: ‘Internship mil jayegi?”
Content creator sells Maggie in Manali
Viral video shows the life of a Zepto intern: from 12 pm login to playing FIFA
At 5 pm, the intern is seen playing FIFA “with the boys”
Massive avalanche hits J&K’s Sonmarg; chilling video shows moment of impact
The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) had issued an avalanche warning in 11 districts
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement