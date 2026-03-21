Safe, heart-healthy exercises you can do daily: Expert recommends 5 routines

Heart health is a lifelong journey, and making small, sustainable changes over time can have a significant impact. Remember that it’s never too late to make positive changes, so even if you are starting later in life, every step toward a healthier lifestyle can have a positive impact.
For all conditions of the heart, one must keep in mind that any pressure, stress, strain created by any movement of super intensity against gravity — especially explosive movements and especially long range of motions where there is heavy body weight exerted — is to be avoided.
I would recommend these five exercises. When you do regular cardio, the heart muscle becomes stronger, arteries become more flexible, blood pressure reduces, oxygen delivery improves, risk of heart disease decreases.
Seated Calf Raises with Chest Opening
Strengthening the calf muscles improves the body’s natural “muscle pump,” supporting circulation from the lower limbs back to the heart. Gentle chest-opening movements help counter forward-hunching posture, improving breathing mechanics and relaxation.
How to do it: Sit comfortably on a chair. Lift your heels while opening your arms sideways. Slowly lower your heels while bringing the arms back together. Perform slowly with coordinated breathing. This exercise primarily activates the soleus muscle, supporting endurance and circulation.
Good Morning Exercise (Hip Hinge Movement)
This simple movement activates the core, glutes, hamstrings and spinal stabilizers. Strengthening these large muscle groups improves posture, functional strength and movement efficiency, reducing unnecessary cardiovascular strain during daily activities.
How to do it: Stand with feet hip-width apart. Place hands behind your head with elbows open. Engage your core and hinge at the hips by moving the pelvis backward while keeping the spine neutral. Maintain a slight bend in the knees. Return to standing by gently squeezing the glutes.
Repeat 8–10 times in a slow, controlled manner.
Box Squats
Box squats help regulate squat depth, making the movement safer and less demanding. The controlled range reduces excessive joint and cardiovascular strain while still strengthening the lower body. For heart patients, exercise intensity should remain moderate and comfortable, allowing easy breathing and recovery between repetitions.
How to do it: Stand with a knee-height chair or box behind you. Feet shoulder-width apart, lower your body by pushing hips backward until you lightly touch the chair. Pause briefly, then return to standing without leaning forward.
Perform 8–10 repetitions for 2 sets with relaxed breathing.
Lying Hip Raises (Glute Bridge)
This multi-joint movement strengthens the glutes, hips, lower back, and core muscles. Improved muscular strength enhances circulation efficiency and supports functional mobility, especially in older adults.
How to do it: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet on the floor. Inhale gently and lift the hips upward slowly. Hold for 10–20 seconds without strain. Exhale and lower down gradually.
Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)
Surya Namaskar is a rhythmic, dynamic sequence engaging multiple muscle groups while synchronising movement with breath. Practised at a comfortable pace, it can improve mobility, circulation and aerobic capacity.
How to do it: This flows between yoga postures like prayer pose, raised arms pose, standing forward bends, backbends, equestrian pose, cobra pose, downward facing dog pose and plank-like positions. Begin with 4–6 rounds and gradually progress to 12 rounds based on comfort and fitness level.
All this combined with conscious brisk walking, spot jogging, swimming, dancing and cycling can work wonders.
(Dr Mehta is a holistic health expert)