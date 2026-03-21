Safe, heart-healthy exercises you can do daily: Expert recommends 5 routines

Heart health is a lifelong journey, and making small, sustainable changes over time can have a significant impact. Remember that it’s never too late to make positive changes, so even if you are starting later in life, every step toward a healthier lifestyle can have a positive impact.

For all conditions of the heart, one must keep in mind that any pressure, stress, strain created by any movement of super intensity against gravity — especially explosive movements and especially long range of motions where there is heavy body weight exerted — is to be avoided.

I would recommend these five exercises. When you do regular cardio, the heart muscle becomes stronger, arteries become more flexible, blood pressure reduces, oxygen delivery improves, risk of heart disease decreases.