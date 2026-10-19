Weight-loss wonder drugs go rogue online: What’s inside the vial?

For people who have battled obesity for years, the promise of losing a quarter of their body weight is hard to ignore. The success of weight-loss drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide has fuelled a global appetite for more powerful treatments. Now, experimental drugs retatrutide and zenagamtide are generating a fresh wave of excitement with striking clinical trial results but there’s a downside — they are finding their way into the online marketplace before they have even been approved for routine use.

Retatrutide and zenagamtide are attracting attention for their potential to transform obesity treatment. Neither has been approved for routine weight-loss treatment, yet online sellers are offering products under their names, while social media influencers discuss their effects and share links to suppliers. Some videos even demonstrate how to reconstitute powdered compounds and self-inject them. A report in JAMA has highlighted how readily these experimental compounds can be found online, raising concerns that people may be using them outside clinical trials and without medical supervision.

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Vials are advertised alongside prices, dosage calculators and instructions for mixing and injecting them. A few clicks may be all it takes to place an order. But what arrives may not be what the label claims: the drug, dose, purity and sterility could all be in doubt.

Dr Anoop Misra, executive chairman of Diabetes and Allied Sciences at Fortis C-DOC, describes investigational drugs as a major development in obesity treatment particularly for India, where abdominal obesity and metabolic disease can occur even at relatively low body mass index (BMI). “Given our incidence of Type 2 diabetes and fatty liver, these drugs seem exciting to patients,” says Dr Misra.

“The field is exploding and there will be better agents. But there is a problem with the messaging. These drugs have only been associated with weight loss when equal weightage should have been given to improvement in metabolic health. Also, people need to understand that results seen in controlled clinical trials cannot apply to products in the black market, which may be counterfeit, incorrectly labelled and damaging,” says Dr V Mohan, Chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai.

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The science behind the excitement

Unlike semaglutide, which mimics a gut hormone called GLP-1 to curb appetite and help people feel full for longer, the newer experimental drugs act on more than one pathway involved in weight control. Retatrutide targets three receptors — GLP-1, GIP and glucagon — involved in appetite, blood sugar regulation and how the body processes energy. Zenagamtide, earlier known as amycretin, targets GLP-1 and amylin, a hormone involved in fullness and appetite control. The idea is to tackle weight regulation through several biological mechanisms rather than one or two, potentially producing greater weight loss. Early findings are promising, but both drugs remain experimental and have not been approved for routine weight-loss treatment.

The results have raised expectations. In a trial involving 2,339 adults with obesity but without diabetes, those taking the highest dose of retatrutide lost an average of about 25% of their body weight over 80 weeks. To put that in perspective, a person weighing 100 kg at the start would lose about 25 kg on average, bringing their weight down to 75 kg. In an early study of zenagamtide, one group lost about 24% over 36 weeks — equivalent to 24 kg for someone starting at 100 kg.

A separate study in people with type 2 diabetes found weight loss of up to 14.6%, or nearly 15 kg for a person weighing 100 kg, alongside improved blood sugar control. By comparison, semaglutide has produced average weight loss of around 15% over 68 weeks — about 15 kg for someone starting at 100 kg — while tirzepatide has achieved around 21% over 72 weeks, or 21 kg. These figures come from separate trials involving different participants and treatment periods, so they are not a direct comparison of the drugs. Retatrutide and zenagamtide remain experimental, and their safety and effectiveness require further assessment.

“However, high trial efficacy in a controlled research environment does not equal immediate, off-the-shelf public safety. Furthermore, trial data shows that retatrutide carries higher rates of treatment discontinuation due to gastrointestinal side effects and elevated heart rate compared to earlier GLP-1 therapies. Attempting to use investigational molecules outside a structured clinical trial deprives patients of vital medical monitoring for cardiac, liver and pancreas safety,” says Dr Misra.

From research laboratories to online shopping carts

The online trade has developed around a familiar formula: high expectations, visible demand and a product that many people cannot obtain through ordinary medical care. Searches for “retatrutide India”, says Dr Saptarshi Bhattacharya, senior consultant in endocrinology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, can return listings with prices in rupees, claims about purity, shopping carts and delivery promises. Some combine a disclaimer stating that the product is for research use only with tools such as dosage calculators that appear intended for personal use.

In the US and elsewhere, overseas suppliers have marketed raw peptide powders through websites and social media, sometimes sending small parcels directly to customers. Listings may describe the compounds as “research chemicals” or carry the wording “not for human consumption”, while other material on the same site, or in linked videos, suggests how they might be used. Some sellers provide laboratory reports, purity certificates or footage of testing. “These do not independently establish where a product was manufactured, what is in every vial or whether it is safe for injection. Investigations have identified overseas supply channels, including suppliers in China, but the routes used by individual sellers targeting Indian customers may be difficult to establish,” says Dr Bhattacharya.

Dr Misra sees the growing shift toward unapproved weight-loss injections online as a result of social media hype, steep economic barriers, global supply shortages, and widespread medical misinformation. “In India, outpatient insurance coverage for anti-obesity medications is virtually non-existent, leaving patients to pay completely out-of-pocket for expensive approved GLP-1 treatments like semaglutide or tirzepatide, which can cost tens of thousands of rupees each month. Persistent global shortages of branded GLP-1 medications further push frustrated individuals toward online vendors claiming to offer affordable, easily available alternatives,” he says.

He warns against video posts by celebrity influencers. “Theye even share direct links to sellers and offering step-by-step videos on how to reconstitute, dose, and self-inject raw powders.”

What is actually inside the vial?

A label stating “10 mg” does not guarantee that the vial contains 10 mg of the named compound. A certificate or laboratory report may relate to a particular sample, not every vial sold under the same listing. Even an accurate analysis of one sample cannot establish that a product was manufactured hygienically, remained stable during shipping or is safe for human use.

“An insulated delivery box does not establish a reliable cold chain. Storage and transport need verification. Australian researchers tested three vials labeled as containing 10 mg of retatrutide. One contained roughly half that amount, another nearly twice as much, and the third about two-thirds more. The sample was small, but the dose discrepancies were substantial. In another Australian case, a person experienced uncontrollable vomiting after using a product sold as retatrutide. Testing reportedly found no retatrutide in the product but an unexpectedly high amount of semaglutide,” says Dr Bhattacharya.

What are side effects?

The risks are not limited to a drug failing to work. Excessive exposure to medicines that affect appetite and gastrointestinal function can cause severe vomiting, dehydration and electrolyte disturbances, potentially leading to kidney injury. When glucose-lowering drugs are combined with insulin or sulfonylureas, the risk of hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) can also increase. Products prepared under non-sterile conditions pose a separate threat. Raw peptide powders may require manual mixing before injection, creating opportunities for contamination. Microbes or endotoxins in an injectable product can cause serious infections, abscesses or sepsis.

“Global health agencies have already documented reports of severe acute liver toxicity and severe gastrointestinal complications, including esophageal rupture from violent emesis, linked to illicit retatrutide use. Finally, chemical impurities and trace heavy metals like lead or unreacted synthesis byproducts left in unregulated vials can trigger unpredictable autoimmune and allergic reactions,” says Dr Misra.

Why are investigational drugs easier to import?

Online vendors selling unregulated peptides often employ legal loophole disclaimers, asserting that their vials are sold exclusively for research purposes or not for human consumption, while simultaneously providing detailed dosing charts, mixing supplies, and subtle packaging. Dr Misra says with a bit of attention, patients can distinguish between legitimate medical care and dangerous grey-market sellers by looking for critical warning signs. “Legitimate medical treatments are prescribed by licensed healthcare providers after a thorough clinical evaluation and physical exam, filled through licensed retail or hospital pharmacies, delivered in pre-filled sterile injector pens or standardized medical vials, and clearly display official batch numbers, expiration dates, and regulatory approvals. In contrast, illegal online sellers do not require a valid prescription, sell raw lyophilized powder in unapproved vials that require manual mixing with bacteriostatic water, offer steep bulk discounts, and operate via unauthorized e-commerce sites, social media channels, or messaging apps,” he says.

Patients should also beware of rogue telehealth platforms that issue instant prescriptions using automated online forms without any real-time clinician interaction or necessary baseline laboratory tests.

Investigations into the online peptide trade have found overseas suppliers, including those in China, offering retatrutide through websites and social media, with small parcels shipped directly to customers.

“Sellers may provide purity reports and videos of laboratories, but these do not necessarily verify where the product was manufactured or what it contains. In one documented enquiry, a supplier provided a quotation, an analysis report and laboratory footage, yet the manufacturing site could not be independently confirmed. These findings help explain the international trade, although the supply routes behind individual Indian sellers remain uncertain,” says Dr Bhattacharya. Without that, the clinic is the most trustable place.

What patients and regulators need to do

The growth of the online market cannot be explained by social media alone. Many people living with obesity have spent years being told to eat less, exercise more or simply try harder. They may have experienced weight regain, stigma or frustration with treatments that did not deliver the results they hoped for. Dramatic before-and-after posts can make an experimental drug look like an accessible answer, while rarely explaining who was eligible for a trial, how side effects were monitored or what happens when treatment stops.

Doctors say conversations about online peptides should begin without blame. For people considering obesity medication, the safer route is a consultation with a qualified doctor who can assess medical history, weight-related complications, current medicines and whether pharmacological treatment is appropriate. Misra argues that access is part of the solution. “If obesity is treated as a chronic metabolic disease rather than a cosmetic concern, insurance coverage and affordability need to reflect the long-term health burden,” he says. He calls for closer coordination between drug regulators, cybercrime units and social media platforms to identify and shut down illicit vendors. Medical boards should act against clinicians who participate in unauthorised sales or rubber-stamp prescriptions without proper assessment.