Eating red meat may raise diabetes risk by nearly 50%, says new study: What happens in the liver?

Eating red meat, especially processed varieties, may increase the likelihood of developing diabetes by almost half, according to a new large US study, which has been published in the British Journal of Nutrition. The study found that this risk increased with each additional serving of red meat.
However, switching some red meat to healthier protein options like beans, nuts, chicken, or fish helped lower diabetes risk.
While red meat provides essential nutrients like protein, iron and vitamin B12, frequent and high intake can have negative consequences for blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity. Insulin is the hormone responsible for regulating blood glucose levels by helping cells absorb sugar from the bloodstream. Over time, this persistent rise in blood sugar levels can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Red meat does not contain carbohydrates, so it does not raise blood sugar in the same quick way that foods like bread, rice, or sweets do. However, it can still increase blood sugar indirectly through several processes in the body. When you eat red meat, your body digests the protein into amino acids. The liver can convert some of these excess amino acids into glucose through a process called gluconeogenesis. This process allows the body to create sugar from non-carbohydrate sources. Because of this, blood sugar may rise slowly a few hours after eating a high-protein meal.
Eating large amounts of protein can also influence certain hormones that regulate blood sugar, one of which is glucagon. When protein is consumed, the body may release glucagon, which signals the liver to release stored glucose into the bloodstream. This process helps maintain energy balance but can also contribute to a gradual rise in blood sugar after a high-protein meal.
Processed red meats also contain additives such as nitrates, preservatives and high levels of sodium, which may promote inflammation in the body. Chronic low grade inflammation is known to interfere with metabolic processes and can worsen insulin resistance. Additionally, many processed meats are high in unhealthy fats that can contribute to weight gain and abdominal fat accumulation. Excess body weight, particularly around the waist, is a well-established risk factor for diabetes.
Another factor linking red meat to diabetes risk is its saturated fat content. This impairs the body’s ability to regulate glucose and may negatively affect the function of insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Over time, this strain on the body’s glucose regulating system can increase the likelihood of metabolic disorders.
Regularly consuming large servings of red meat as a primary protein source may increase the metabolic burden on the body. When red meat is consumed frequently in combination with highly-processed foods, refined carbohydrates and low-fibre intake, the overall dietary pattern becomes even more concerning for blood sugar control.
A healthier dietary approach involves creating balance and variety in protein sources. Plant-based proteins such as lentils, beans, chickpeas, tofu and nuts provide protein along with fibre, antioxidants and beneficial nutrients that support better metabolic health. Fibre in particular helps slow the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream and improves insulin sensitivity. Similarly, lean protein sources like fish and skinless poultry can offer nutritional benefits without the high levels of saturated fat often associated with red meat.
Diabetes prevention is closely linked to everyday lifestyle choices. Along with a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy body weight and engaging in regular physical activity are mandatory.
(Dr Chaturvedi is senior endocrinologist at Apollo Hospital, Delhi)