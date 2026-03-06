Eating red meat may raise diabetes risk by nearly 50%, says new study: What happens in the liver?

While red meat provides essential nutrients like protein, iron and vitamin B12, frequent and high intake can have negative consequences for blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity. (Express File Photo)

Eating red meat, especially processed varieties, may increase the likelihood of developing diabetes by almost half, according to a new large US study, which has been published in the British Journal of Nutrition. The study found that this risk increased with each additional serving of red meat.

However, switching some red meat to healthier protein options like beans, nuts, chicken, or fish helped lower diabetes risk.

While red meat provides essential nutrients like protein, iron and vitamin B12, frequent and high intake can have negative consequences for blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity. Insulin is the hormone responsible for regulating blood glucose levels by helping cells absorb sugar from the bloodstream. Over time, this persistent rise in blood sugar levels can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.