Rare surgery: Three fingers rejoined, a thumb reconstructed from toe finger

In a rare case of reconstructive surgery, surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital rejoined three fingers and reconstructed a thumb with a toe finger in a 44-year-old patient from Uttarakhand who had suffered an industrial injury.

The patient, a factory worker, severed his index, middle, ring finger and a thumb during an accident at his unit in Uttrakhand. Colleagues rushed him to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital eight hours after the injury as he bled profusely. They carried his severed fingers in a polythene bag but his thumb was too mutilated to be brought.

According to Dr Mahesh Mangal, Chairman, Department of Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, “The challenge for us was not only to rejoin the three crushed fingers back to the hand but to reconstruct the missing thumb. For this we decided to do a thumb reconstruction by transferring the second toe finger from the right foot of the patient and grafting it where the old thumb used to be.”

For this a team was formed under Dr Mahesh Mangal which consisted of Dr S.S. Gambhir, Dr Nikhil Jhunjhunwala and Dr Pooja Gupta from the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive surgery, and Dr. Manish Dhawan from the Department of Orthopaedics.

Timely, efficient transportation of the patient and the preserved amputated part to the reimplantation center is critical for survival and functionality. Timely, efficient transportation of the patient and the preserved amputated part to the reimplantation center is critical for survival and functionality.

The patient was immediately shifted to OT and after 10 hours of microsurgery, all the three fingers were reimplanted by joining the blood vessel, nerve, bones and tendons under a microscope. The thumb was reconstructed from the toe finger.

Microsurgery was started in 1981 in the Department of Plastic Surgery. Since then, surgeons have reimplanted severed body parts due to industrial, agricultural, household and road accidents. “We have done more than 500 reimplants of different body parts like fingers, toes, penis, scalp, ear, upper limb and so on,” says Dr Mangal. “We would like to emphasize the importance of bringing the amputated parts. Patients and relatives should always try and search for the amputated part at the trauma scene. Timely, efficient transportation of the patient and the preserved amputated part to the reimplantation center is critical for survival and functionality. For this the amputated part has to be washed and cleaned. Then it has to be put in a clean polythene bag. This first bag after tightening has to be transferred in the second polythene bag filled with ice. Extreme care needs to be taken so that the cut part does not get in touch with ice. Then the patient along with the polythene bags need to be transferred to a bigger hospital where microsurgical plastic surgery techniques are available.

Surprisingly, we had two more patients in the same week, all of them in different age groups and at different levels of amputation with different mode of trauma,” he adds.

Advertisement

Earlier, a 10-year-old boy was brought to the emergency with crush amputation of right middle finger at the distal level. He sustained the injury while using a wood cutting machine. Since the level of amputation was very distal and the patient was a child, the blood vessels which needed to be joined were very fine. This required supermicrosurgery and very fine suture material. A 20-year-old old man from Noida also got his index finger rejoined after a six-hour micro-surgery.