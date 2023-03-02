Rare surgery saves 42-year-old woman suffering from advanced abdominal cancer

A rare surgery saved the life of a 42-year-old woman suffering from Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP) cancer, an advanced stage of the disease spread, at the Department of Surgical Oncology, Fortis Mohali. This case is significant as PMP cancer is extremely rare with an incidence rate of approximately 1-2 per million a year.

The team of doctors led by Dr Jitender Rohila, Consultant, Surgical Oncology and Robotic surgeon, did a CRS (Cytoreductive Surgery) and HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) surgery on the patient. CRS HIPEC has been established as the gold standard surgical treatment for PMP cancer. It is a combination of complex surgery and intra-abdominal chemotherapy to eradicate advanced abdominal tumors. Cytoreductive Surgery (CRS) includes removal of all sites of cancer within the abdominal cavity, while HIPEC surgery involves administering heated chemotherapy in the abdomen inside the operation theatre after ensuring complete CRS.

The patient had severe abdominal swelling, changes in bowel habits and loss of appetite. She had also undergone surgery for suspected ovarian cancer (uterus, both ovaries and appendix) three months ago at another hospital as diagnostic reports revealed a mucinous tumor originating from the appendix. But as she didn’t get any better, she approached Dr Rohila last month where medical examinations and the CT scan showed mucinous ascites (jelly-like substance in the abdomen) and tumour deposits in the whole abdominal cavity, suggestive of PMP cancer.

Dr Rohila said, “It was a complex surgery, which included bowel resection and removal of the tumour from the liver and intestines. The complete cytoreduction took around eight hours. After the tumour was removed, HIPEC was performed for 90 minutes. The patient had a smooth post-operative recovery and was discharged 10 days later. She has recovered completely and is leading a normal life today.”

Explaining the CRS HIPEC procedure, Dr Rohila, said, “CRS HIPEC is used to treat cancers which have spread to the peritoneum from cancers of appendix, large intestine (colon and rectum), stomach, ovary or the cancers that develop from the peritoneum like pseudomyxoma peritonei, malignant peritoneal mesothelioma and primary peritoneal cancers. CRS HIPEC is a major surgical procedure and requires trained surgeons, experienced teams of anesthesia and ICU critical care team, experienced medical oncology team to manage chemotherapy-related complications, expert radiology team and oncopathology team for the correct diagnosis including type, stage and grade of cancer; an intervention radiology facility to manage post-operative complications, and a rehabilitation team to ensure smooth and early recovery.”

Follow the Assembly Election Results 2023 Live today as they unfold

How will the results pan out in the 3 Northeast states? Track live here

Will the BJP cross the half-way mark in Tripura? Get real-time updates

With no alliance, who will form govt in Meghalaya? Live Updates here

Is NDPP set for a second term in Nagaland? Find out here