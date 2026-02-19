Rana Daggubati shares post kidney transplant challenges: Doc explains how to resume normal work life

Most people can consider returning to work within two to three months after surgery, depending on their overall health and the type of job

By: Express News Service
4 min readFeb 19, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Rana DaggubatiRana Daggubati said how he made adjustments following his return to the film industry, including returning the advances for projects he had committed to before his illness. (Source: Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Actor Rana Daggubati has revealed the challenges he faced in resuming his career and his changed priorities post a kidney transplant in a recent podcast. He also said how he made adjustments following his return to the film industry, including returning the advances for projects he had committed to before his illness.

“Bouncing back after a kidney transplant takes time, patience and the right guidance. While a transplant offers a new lease on life, recovery does not end when you leave the hospital. The first few months are especially important for healing and protecting the new kidney. Besides, you need a lifetime of follow-ups and discipline,” says Dr Jayant Kumar Hota, senior consultant, nephrology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

What does rehabilitation after a transplant look like?

In the initial weeks after surgery, the body needs rest. Most patients stay in the hospital for about one to two weeks, depending on how stable they are. Once home, light activity such as short walks is encouraged. Walking helps improve blood circulation, supports lung function and reduces the risk of blood clots. However, heavy lifting, driving for long distances and strenuous exercise should be avoided for 10 to 12 weeks, or as advised by the transplant team.

Medicines play a central role in recovery. After a transplant, patients must take immunosuppressant medicines daily to prevent the body from rejecting the new kidney. These medicines weaken the immune system, so the risk of infection is higher. In developing countries like India, the prevalence of infection is very high, which makes extra caution necessary. It is important to maintain good hygiene, avoid crowded places during early recovery, and report fever, cough or any unusual symptoms immediately.

Diet also needs attention. A balanced diet with adequate protein helps in healing. Salt intake may need to be controlled to manage blood pressure. Drinking enough water is important, but fluid advice should be followed as per the doctor’s recommendation. Smoking and alcohol should be avoided as they can damage the new kidney.

Emotional health is equally important. It is common to feel anxious or overwhelmed. Support from family, counselling if needed, and regular follow-ups with the transplant team help build confidence during this phase.

When can a transplant recipient resume normal work?

Most people can consider returning to work within two to three months after surgery, depending on their overall health and the type of job they do. Desk jobs can often be resumed earlier, while physically demanding work may require a longer break. A phased return, starting with part-time hours, often works best. Before resuming work, ensure that wound healing is complete, kidney function tests are stable, and energy levels have improved.

Story continues below this ad

Regular follow-up visits, due precautions and blood tests are essential even after returning to work. These help monitor kidney function and adjust medicines if required. Recovery after a kidney transplant is a gradual journey. With careful monitoring, healthy habits and adherence to medical advice, most patients are able to return to an active and productive life.

Why do kidney recipients need to watch their heart health?

Immunosuppressants, which have to be taken lifelong, can cause high blood pressure, particularly in recipients who had it before. Sometimes high-dose steroids are given to prevent rejection, some of which can cause irregular heartbeats and electrical dysfunction of the heart, which can lead to sudden death. They also cause diabetes and raise cholesterol levels, which are risk factors for heart health. The transplant process and chronic, low-grade inflammation can accelerate clogging of arteries.

Post-operative patients may get blood clots, which may travel through the bloodstream and block blood supply to organs. This is called embolism, which can trigger strokes.

What are hygiene advisories?

Since a kidney recipient cannot afford infection, they should not have cut fruits or vegetable salads where bacteria tend to grow faster. Steamed or cooked food is advised. Cleanliness and hygiene should be followed life-long.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Justice Department Jeffrey Epstein
UK police arrest King Charles' brother Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public ⁠office ​
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Sam Altman and Dario Amodei did not hold hands
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Rajpal Yadav
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
Avalanche in Switzerland
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Shweta Tiwari
'You should also have intimate wipes...': Expert on whether Shweta Tiwari’s viral travel kit is medically necessary
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Advertisement
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
India AI Impact Summit 2026
This Rs 1,600 ‘Apple Pencil’ alternative works with any smartphone or tablet, even my decade-old iPad Air
Jot Pencil 2
'You should also have intimate wipes...': Expert on whether Shweta Tiwari’s viral travel kit is medically necessary
Shweta Tiwari
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement