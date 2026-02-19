Rana Daggubati shares post kidney transplant challenges: Doc explains how to resume normal work life

Actor Rana Daggubati has revealed the challenges he faced in resuming his career and his changed priorities post a kidney transplant in a recent podcast. He also said how he made adjustments following his return to the film industry, including returning the advances for projects he had committed to before his illness.

“Bouncing back after a kidney transplant takes time, patience and the right guidance. While a transplant offers a new lease on life, recovery does not end when you leave the hospital. The first few months are especially important for healing and protecting the new kidney. Besides, you need a lifetime of follow-ups and discipline,” says Dr Jayant Kumar Hota, senior consultant, nephrology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

What does rehabilitation after a transplant look like?

In the initial weeks after surgery, the body needs rest. Most patients stay in the hospital for about one to two weeks, depending on how stable they are. Once home, light activity such as short walks is encouraged. Walking helps improve blood circulation, supports lung function and reduces the risk of blood clots. However, heavy lifting, driving for long distances and strenuous exercise should be avoided for 10 to 12 weeks, or as advised by the transplant team.

Medicines play a central role in recovery. After a transplant, patients must take immunosuppressant medicines daily to prevent the body from rejecting the new kidney. These medicines weaken the immune system, so the risk of infection is higher. In developing countries like India, the prevalence of infection is very high, which makes extra caution necessary. It is important to maintain good hygiene, avoid crowded places during early recovery, and report fever, cough or any unusual symptoms immediately.

Diet also needs attention. A balanced diet with adequate protein helps in healing. Salt intake may need to be controlled to manage blood pressure. Drinking enough water is important, but fluid advice should be followed as per the doctor’s recommendation. Smoking and alcohol should be avoided as they can damage the new kidney.

Emotional health is equally important. It is common to feel anxious or overwhelmed. Support from family, counselling if needed, and regular follow-ups with the transplant team help build confidence during this phase.

When can a transplant recipient resume normal work?

Most people can consider returning to work within two to three months after surgery, depending on their overall health and the type of job they do. Desk jobs can often be resumed earlier, while physically demanding work may require a longer break. A phased return, starting with part-time hours, often works best. Before resuming work, ensure that wound healing is complete, kidney function tests are stable, and energy levels have improved.

Regular follow-up visits, due precautions and blood tests are essential even after returning to work. These help monitor kidney function and adjust medicines if required. Recovery after a kidney transplant is a gradual journey. With careful monitoring, healthy habits and adherence to medical advice, most patients are able to return to an active and productive life.

Why do kidney recipients need to watch their heart health?

Immunosuppressants, which have to be taken lifelong, can cause high blood pressure, particularly in recipients who had it before. Sometimes high-dose steroids are given to prevent rejection, some of which can cause irregular heartbeats and electrical dysfunction of the heart, which can lead to sudden death. They also cause diabetes and raise cholesterol levels, which are risk factors for heart health. The transplant process and chronic, low-grade inflammation can accelerate clogging of arteries.

Post-operative patients may get blood clots, which may travel through the bloodstream and block blood supply to organs. This is called embolism, which can trigger strokes.

What are hygiene advisories?

Since a kidney recipient cannot afford infection, they should not have cut fruits or vegetable salads where bacteria tend to grow faster. Steamed or cooked food is advised. Cleanliness and hygiene should be followed life-long.