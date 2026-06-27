Rajasthan maternal deaths: Centre seeks report after WHO asks for info

Sources said the ministry sent a note after the World Health Organization (WHO) sought information from the Indian government on the possible link of spurious oxytocin to the cases.

Written by: Anonna Dutt, Parul Kulshrestha
6 min readJaipur, New DelhiUpdated: Jun 27, 2026 11:06 AM IST
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The Union Health Ministry has asked the Rajasthan government for a detailed report on women developing complications following caesarean operations across several government hospitals in the state, with some resulting in casualties.

Sources said the ministry sent a note after the World Health Organization (WHO) sought information from the Indian government on the possible link of spurious oxytocin to the cases. The WHO sought information to ascertain whether the issue was localised, or more widespread, with potential risk at other locations, the source said.

The Centre action followed after the Rajasthan government and the top drug regulator in the country cancelled licences of a Kota-based wholesale drug distributor of oxytocin and two factories manufacturing the drug in Punjab and Himachal, respectively. Sources said inspections had discovered widespread irregularities, including the absence of evidence of key tests regarding drug purity and proof of data fudging.

Also Read | Kota C-section death raises questions: How safe are Caesarean deliveries and what complications can occur?

Oxytocin is used to induce labour before a delivery and to contract the uterus for preventing blood loss after it. Many of the women who died or developed complications in Rajasthan saw excessive blood loss.

In the latest case, eight women who underwent C-sections at the District Government Hospital in Paota, Jodhpur, on June 20 fell ill after surgery. Two of them who developed complications were moved to AIIMS, Jodhpur, and all are stable now.

Before that, complications were reported after caesarean deliveries at PBM Hospital in Bikaner. Of the six women who developed kidney failure after surgery, two died. The Bikaner cases followed a more severe episode in Kota, where five women died in May after undergoing caesarean deliveries at the New Medical Government Hospital. More than 40 days later, five other women remain admitted and continue to require dialysis after suffering kidney failure.

The Rajasthan authorities have denied a link between the deaths.

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Also Read | Why oxytocin is vital in C-sections, and how fake doses can kill

On the WHO approaching the Central government, an official said: “It is a routine part of the global pharmacovigilance and regulatory surveillance mechanism. The organisation regularly seeks information… to determine whether such incidents are confined to a particular location or whether there could be any implications for other countries… It should not be construed as a finding against the product or the manufacturer.”

The findings

Centre: In the first week of June, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) held a joint inspection of the manufacturing units in Punjab and Himachal of Jackson Laboratories, the manufacturer of the oxytocin that is under a cloud in Rajasthan, along with the regulators of the two states.

Following the inspection, the licences of the units were cancelled.

Sources said that the inspection found that Jackson Laboratories, which has earlier too faced action over its products, was found to have not complied with a 2023 order by state regulators directing it to stop the production of several tablets, capsules, and injectables, on grounds of its unhygienic conditions.

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Sources said a state drug regulator has now ordered Jackson to recall all the medicines it produced after the 2023 order, as well as to recall other drugs it failed in quality control tests. Sources said the company violates several good manufacturing requirements, including separate spaces for various processes.

As per officials, evidence of “record tampering” was also found in the specific batches of oxytocin supplied to Rajasthan. This includes the date of the sample being received by a quality control lab being different on the test report and the lab intake. There is reportedly no record of testing having been done on a key aspect for a drug’s purity, as well as alleged evidence of data files on the testing equipment being modified or deleted.

Explained
Drug under spotlight

Oxytocin is used to induce labour before a delivery and to contract the uterus for preventing blood loss after it. Many of the women who died or developed complications in Rajasthan saw excessive blood loss.

Sources said the drug inspectors also found that raw data for the tests to check for impurity could not be provided by the company, neither did it reportedly have raw data on testing of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, which is mandated.

The inspecting teams reportedly also found that finished oxytocin was stored at around 27 degrees C instead of the recommended 2 to 8 degrees C.

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Rajasthan: On Tuesday, the Rajasthan Drug Control Department cancelled the wholesale drug licence of Kota-based pharma distributor Rajasthan Medical Hall, over the alleged sale of thousands of spurious oxytocin injections and other irregularities.

As per an order issued by Rajasthan Drug Licensing Officer and Assistant Drug Controller Devendra Kumar Garg, officials on May 19 inspected Rajasthan Medical Hall, and discovered irregularities, including that the firm did not maintain a mandatory inspection register and had no qualified pharmacist on site.

Authorities said they also found that, while the firm purchased 9,300 units of Tocin 1 ml injection manufactured by Jackson Laboratories, it sold 10,050 injections from the same batch. The Rajasthan Drug Testing Laboratory later declared the batch spurious, saying tests revealed that the injections contained no trace of oxytocin, its active ingredient.

The Rajasthan Drug Controller order said that, in response to a show-cause notice over the discrepancy in injections procured and sold, Rajasthan Medical Hall produced a letter from Jackson Laboratories claiming that 750 additional injections had been dispatched separately by bus. However, the Drug Control Department found the explanation unsatisfactory.

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“Further examination of the matter is underway, and additional action will be taken in accordance with the findings,” the Union Health Ministry source said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
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Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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