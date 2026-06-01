Tata Memorial study finds radiation cuts bladder cancer recurrence risk by over 50%

An eight-year Indian clinical trial shows that radiation therapy after bladder removal surgery can significantly reduce cancer recurrence, offering a more affordable alternative to costly immunotherapy.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readJun 1, 2026 01:35 PM IST
A landmark Tata Memorial Hospital-led study has found that radiation therapy after bladder removal surgery can reduce the risk of bladder cancer returning to the pelvis by more than 50%. (File Photo)A landmark Tata Memorial Hospital-led study has found that radiation therapy after bladder removal surgery can reduce the risk of bladder cancer returning to the pelvis by more than 50%. (File Photo)
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A major clinical trial led by Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), Mumbai, and conducted across four Indian cancer centres over eight years has found that radiation therapy after bladder removal surgery can reduce the risk of cancer returning to the pelvis by more than half.

The findings of the Bladder Adjuvant Radiotherapy (BART) trial were recently published in the ‘Journal of Clinical Oncology,’ one of the world’s leading cancer research journals. “When bladder cancer recurs in the pelvis, treatment options are limited and survival is often measured in months. Our study shows that radiation after bladder removal surgery can significantly reduce the risk of pelvic recurrence with manageable side effects,” said Dr Vedang Murthy, professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Tata Memorial Centre, and lead investigator of the BART trial.

A difficult cancer to treat

Bladder cancer is among the most difficult and expensive cancers to diagnose and treat. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), it is the ninth most common cancer worldwide. More than six lakh people were diagnosed with the disease globally in 2022. In India, data from the Global Cancer Observatory (2022) estimates around 22,548 new cases and 12,353 deaths annually, making it the country’s 17th most common cancer. The disease disproportionately affects men, with tobacco consumption among the major risk factors.

Muscle-invasive bladder cancer is a particularly aggressive form of the disease. Standard treatment typically involves chemotherapy followed by surgical removal of the bladder and surrounding organs, including the prostate in men or uterus in women, along with nearby lymph nodes. Patients then undergo reconstructive procedures to create an alternative pathway for urine after bladder removal.

“Patients go through extensive treatment, yet nearly two-thirds develop recurrent disease within three years,” said Dr Murthy. “Some recurrences occur in distant organs such as the lungs or bones. However, in roughly a quarter of high-risk patients, the cancer returns in the pelvis where the bladder was originally located. These relapses are especially devastating because there are very few effective treatment options once they occur. This is the challenge we set out to address.”

Radiation cuts recurrence risk

The BART trial enrolled 153 patients, who had undergone surgery for bladder cancer. Half the participants received radiation therapy to the pelvis after surgery, while the remaining patients were placed under observation.

“The results were clear. Radiation reduced the risk of cancer returning to the pelvis by more than 50 per cent,” Dr Murthy said. “This provides strong evidence that radiation can prevent local recurrence in high-risk patients.” He added that advances in radiation technology have made treatment more precise and safer.

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In the trial, fewer than five per cent of patients experienced severe side effects, while most treatment-related symptoms were temporary and improved after therapy ended.

Also Read | Strain of common cold virus can help cure bladder cancer: Study

Alternative to immunotherapy

The significance of the study extends beyond India. While immunotherapy drugs such as nivolumab and pembrolizumab have shown benefits in reducing recurrence, their high cost remains a major barrier in many parts of the world.

“Immunotherapy has demonstrated meaningful improvements in disease-free survival among high-risk bladder cancer patients, particularly in developed healthcare systems. However, these drugs are prohibitively expensive for most patients, not only in India but across Asia, Africa and Latin America,” said Dr Murthy.

“When immunotherapy is unavailable or unaffordable, our research shows that radiation can offer an effective, safe and relatively affordable alternative to reduce recurrence and potentially improve survival.”

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Radiation therapy typically requires patients to visit a treatment centre five days a week for about six weeks. While this can be logistically demanding, the treatment is available at most cancer centres across India.

Dr Murthy emphasised that patients should have detailed discussions with their radiation oncology team before starting treatment. “It is important to understand the expected benefits, possible bowel-related side effects and whether radiation is the right option for an individual’s specific situation,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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