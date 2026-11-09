At a recent wedding, the hosts were serving protein laddoos, nothing but upgraded besan ones which guests often perceive as a healthy, guilt-free alternative to traditional sweets. However, I always remind people that a protein laddoo is not automatically low in calories or sugar. Ingredients such as dates, jaggery, honey, nuts, seeds, peanut butter and ghee may offer nutritional benefits, but they also add to the overall calorie content.

Similarly, adding protein powder does not necessarily make a laddoo weight-loss-friendly. I recommend looking beyond the “high-protein” label and checking the ingredient list, portion size and nutritional composition. If I am enjoying protein laddoos during a festive gathering, I prefer to have one mindfully rather than treating it as a free pass to eat several. Protein requirements should primarily be met through a balanced diet that includes dals, legumes, dairy, eggs, nuts and other protein-rich foods.

When it comes to managing my diet during party and festival season, I believe in balance rather than restriction. I do not believe that enjoying celebrations means giving up on health goals. My approach is to plan my meals sensibly, make mindful food choices and enjoy my favourite dishes without overindulging.

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I never go to a party on an empty stomach. Skipping breakfast, lunch or an evening snack to save calories for a party can backfire, as excessive hunger often leads to overeating. Before leaving home, I prefer having a light snack containing protein and fibre, such as sprouts, yoghurt, fruit with nuts or a small portion of roasted chana. This helps me manage my appetite and make more conscious choices when I reach the venue.

At the party, I focus on selecting foods I genuinely enjoy instead of sampling everything on the menu. When choosing starters, I generally prefer grilled, roasted or baked preparations over deep-fried options. However, I also keep portion sizes in mind because even healthier preparations can contribute to excess calorie intake when consumed in large quantities. My philosophy is not to avoid favourite foods but to enjoy them in moderation.

For the main course, I follow the balanced-plate principle. I try to fill half my plate with salads and vegetables, one-fourth with protein-rich foods such as paneer, dal, legumes, soy or lean non-vegetarian preparations, and the remaining one-fourth with cereals or carbohydrate-rich foods, preferably whole grains. This simple approach helps me maintain nutritional balance while keeping my overall food intake under control.

Beverages are another area where I exercise caution. Many party mocktails and festive drinks contain sugar syrups, which can significantly increase calorie intake without providing much nutritional value. I generally prefer fresh lemonade without added sugar, jaljeera or soda-based drinks without added sugar. If I choose a mocktail, I try to limit myself to one glass and enjoy it slowly rather than consuming multiple servings.

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Desserts are an important part of celebrations, and I do not believe in completely avoiding them. Instead, I choose the sweet I enjoy the most, take a small portion and savour it mindfully. Whether it is a traditional mithai, cake or a festive dessert, I focus on enjoying the taste rather than eating several varieties simply because they are available.

Finally, I make sure that one indulgent meal does not turn into an entire day or week of overeating. I return to my regular eating routine at the next meal, stay adequately hydrated and maintain my usual physical activity. I avoid compensatory fasting or skipping meals after a party.

For me, the secret to navigating the party and festival season is simple: plan ahead, prioritise balanced nutrition, practise portion control and enjoy celebrations without guilt. A healthy lifestyle is not about being restrictive every time there is a social occasion; it is about maintaining consistency and making sensible choices over the long term.

(The author is Head – Dietetics, PSRI Hospital, New Delhi)