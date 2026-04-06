Processed, salty snacks and AC office are dehydrating you: Why young professionals are developing kidney stones

Written by Dr Md Taif Bendigeri

A 32-year-old software professional visited my clinic with acute flank pain and vomiting. His work routine involved long hours in an air-conditioned office, minimal physical activity and very low water intake — barely two glasses a day. His diet consisted largely of processed and restaurant food.

Diagnostic tests confirmed kidney stones. What stood out was how preventable his condition was. After appropriate treatment and counselling, he made significant lifestyle changes — he increased his daily water intake to nearly three litres and consciously reduced salt consumption. On follow-up visits, he reported marked improvement and no recurrence of symptoms. What is more concerning is that this scenario usually recurs if the lifestyle changes are neglected.

What is particularly concerning is not just the rising numbers, but the shift in age groups—more young adults are now being affected. The primary contributors are clear: chronic dehydration and diets high in sodium.

What triggers kidney stones?

From a medical standpoint, the mechanism is straightforward. When the body is inadequately hydrated, urine becomes highly concentrated, creating an environment where minerals such as calcium and oxalate crystallize into stones. Excess salt intake further compounds the risk by increasing calcium excretion through urine, thereby accelerating stone formation.

In simple terms, the body needs enough water to keep waste minerals dissolved in urine so they can be easily flushed out. When someone drinks too little water, the urine becomes thick and concentrated, allowing these minerals to stick together and form tiny crystals —much like sugar settling at the bottom of a glass when there isn’t enough liquid. Over time, these crystals can grow into hard deposits called kidney stones. Eating a lot of salty, processed food adds more of these minerals into the system, increasing the chances of stone formation.

A largely inactive lifestyle and long hours in air-conditioned environments can make things worse by reducing thirst and leading to ongoing, unnoticed dehydration. As a result, stones may slowly develop without causing any symptoms. The problem usually becomes apparent only when a stone moves and blocks the flow of urine, like sediment clusters in a blocked pipe, triggering sudden, severe pain, nausea or vomiting.

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Why are we seeing more cases of kidney stones

In my clinical opinion, several factors are driving this trend:

Inadequate hydration habits: Many individuals simply do not drink enough water throughout the day. Often attributed to work pressure, this is still the most easily correctable factor.

High-sodium diets: Processed and packaged foods are major contributors to excessive salt intake.

Sedentary lifestyles: Reduced physical activity can indirectly affect metabolic balance.

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Environmental factors: In hot climates, fluid loss through sweating is often not adequately replaced. Patients often ignore early warning signs such as persistent back pain, burning urination, or blood in urine, which delays diagnosis and treatment.

What I advise my patients

Preventing kidney stones does not require complex interventions. Based on both clinical evidence and experience, I recommend the following:

Maintain adequate hydration: Consume at least 2.5 to 3 litres of water daily; more if you are exposed to heat or engage in physical activity.

Limit salt intake: Reduce consumption of processed foods, pickles and packaged snacks.

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Follow a balanced diet: Include citrus fruits like lemon and orange, which contain citrate that helps inhibit stone formation.

Moderate certain foods: Patients prone to stones may need to regulate intake of oxalate-rich foods under medical guidance.

Routine monitoring: Those with a history of kidney stones should undergo regular medical check-ups.

From a doctor’s perspective, the increasing incidence of kidney stones is largely preventable. The condition serves as a reminder that even minor daily habits — like drinking enough water and being mindful of salt intake — play a critical role in maintaining overall health. As physicians, we can treat the condition, but prevention ultimately lies in awareness and lifestyle choices.

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(The author is senior consultant urologist and transplant surgeon, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad)