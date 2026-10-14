Can Omega-3 supplement help prevent babies from being born too early?

A new study suggests that higher doses of DHA, an Omega-3 fatty acid, may lower the risk of preterm births in women with a common genetic variant

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 12:05 PM IST
pregnancyThe study suggests that a common genetic variant may influence the risk of early preterm birth — delivery before 34 weeks of pregnancy. (Source: Pexels)
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India has more babies born prematurely than any other country, most likely because of a genetic trait. An estimated 3.02 million babies were born preterm in India in 2020 — more than one in five of all preterm births worldwide.

Preterm birth, defined as delivery before 37 completed weeks of pregnancy, is the leading cause of death among children under five. Babies born before 34 weeks face the greatest risk of long-term complications, including problems with brain development.

A new study published in PLOS Medicine suggests that a common genetic variant may help explain some of this risk. The research, led by scientists at the University of Texas at Austin, with colleagues at the University of Kansas and the University of Kentucky, also points to a possible low-cost intervention: supplementation with docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty acid.

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“India carries the world’s largest burden of preterm birth, and its population appears to carry the genetic variant that raises the risk most often. DHA is safe, cheap and available everywhere. The obvious next step is a trial in India,” said the study’s senior authors, Prof Kumar Kothapalli and Prof Tom Brenna.

What did the study find?

The study suggests that a common genetic variant may influence the risk of early preterm birth — delivery before 34 weeks of pregnancy. That’s because a woman’s genetic makeup influences her DHA requirements during pregnancy. Among women carrying the variant, a higher daily dose of DHA was associated with a lower risk of early preterm birth.

How does the genetic variant affect pregnancy?

The variant is found in the fatty acid desaturase (FADS) genes, which help regulate the body’s production of arachidonic acid (ARA), an omega-6 fatty acid.

ARA contributes to the production of prostaglandin E2, a hormone-like substance involved in initiating labour. Women carrying the insertion (I) version of the variant tend to produce more ARA, which is associated with inflammatory processes.

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DHA, found in oily fish and fish oil, may counter some of the effects of ARA. This offers a possible biological explanation for why higher DHA intake could reduce the risk of early preterm birth in women carrying the variant.

Could DHA supplements help prevent early preterm birth?

The researchers screened 10,487 women for eligibility and analysed genetic and pregnancy data from 761 pregnant women in the United States. The women had been randomly assigned to receive either 200 mg or 1,000 mg of DHA daily.

Among women carrying at least one copy of the I variant, the rate of early preterm birth fell from 4.3% in the lower-dose group to 1.1% in the higher-dose group — a relative reduction of about 75%.

However, among women who did not carry the variant, the higher dose was associated with a greater likelihood of pregnancy continuing beyond 40 weeks.

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The results suggest that DHA requirements may differ according to genetic makeup, underscoring the need to identify who is most likely to benefit from higher doses. DHA is included in some prenatal supplements and infant foods in the United States, but its use specifically to prevent preterm birth requires further investigation.

Why are the findings relevant to India?

Previous research suggests that the I variant is unusually common among people of South Asian ancestry, possibly because of natural selection over many generations. It may therefore be more prevalent in South Asian populations than in several other ancestry groups.

This raises an important question: could Indian women, among whom the variant may be common, benefit from higher DHA supplementation during pregnancy? Given India’s enormous preterm birth burden, an effective, inexpensive nutritional intervention could have significant public health implications.

But the findings are not yet grounds for changing antenatal care in India. The trial was conducted in the United States and did not include Indian participants. A clinical trial in India is needed to establish whether the variant is similarly associated with early preterm birth in Indian women and whether higher-dose DHA can reduce that risk.

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If confirmed, the findings could pave the way for a targeted, affordable approach to prevention.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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