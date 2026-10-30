Air pollution may be ageing bone marrow faster in people with diabetes, study finds

Air pollution may affect more than the lungs and heart. A study in mice has found that exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) can accelerate ageing in bone marrow stem cells, weaken their ability to regenerate and shift the balance between bone and fat formation.

These effects were more pronounced in mice with Type 2 diabetes, suggesting that people with existing metabolic conditions could be particularly vulnerable. However, the findings have not yet been established in humans. Published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, the study by researchers at South Korea’s Jeonbuk National University examined PM2.5 exposure in diabetic and non-diabetic mice. The researchers found increased oxidative stress, DNA damage and cellular ageing in two types of bone marrow stem cells. Oxidative stress occurs when harmful molecules damage cells, while cellular senescence is a state in which cells stop dividing normally. The damage was greater in diabetic mice.

The findings come amid worsening air quality in India’s metros, including Mumbai, which recorded higher AQI readings than Delhi on several days in October. High pollution levels, driven by vehicular emissions, construction dust and weather conditions that trap pollutants, pose growing risks to public health.

What did the researchers find?

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For the experiment, male mice were exposed to artificially generated PM2.5 in a simulation chamber. The average concentration was 50.6 micrograms per cubic metre. The animals were exposed for two hours a day over five days and assessed after four weeks of exposure.

The researchers examined two types of stem cells: mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), which can develop into bone and fat cells, and haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSCs/HPCs), which produce blood cells. PM2.5 reduced the ability of cells to form colonies, an indicator of their capacity to multiply and develop into different cell types. Transplantation experiments also showed that exposed bone marrow cells were less capable of replenishing blood-forming cells in recipient mice.

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The researchers found changes in the bone marrow environment as well. MSCs can develop into bone-forming cells or fat cells. In exposed mice, this balance shifted towards fat formation and away from bone formation. Diabetic mice showed increased fat accumulation in their bone marrow and lower bone mineral density in their femurs (thigh bones). Lower bone mineral density can make bones weaker and more vulnerable to fractures.

However, not all measures of bone health changed. Certain parameters relating to the spongy tissue inside bones remained unaffected.

What about implications for India?

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The findings are relevant to India, which has an estimated 89.8 million adults living with diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

Dr Shashank R Joshi, an endocrinologist, diabetologist and medical researcher practising at Lilavati Hospital, said pollution-related oxidative stress could add to complications faced by people with diabetes. “Pollution damages cells because of oxidative stress. In the animal world, not in the human world, there is complete data to show that air pollution has an effect on bones beyond respiratory and heart diseases. Both on the bone per se, that is osteoporosis, as well as on the bone marrow,” he said.

However, he cautioned that Indian clinical evidence linking long-term pollution exposure to these outcomes remained limited. “Indian data is still lukewarm. So, we need to do that scientific data in a very scientific way,” he said, adding that the available evidence was scattered and not yet part of standard clinical practice. He called for stronger measures to control vehicular emissions and construction dust, as well as particulate matter monitoring around construction sites.

Were other organs affected?

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The study also found stronger lung inflammation in diabetic mice, along with liver injury and fat accumulation. Changes were observed in pancreatic islets, clusters of cells that regulate blood sugar, including reduced insulin expression and increased glucagon expression. Despite the reduced function of blood-forming stem cells, the researchers found no significant changes in blood counts or haemoglobin levels.

Could the damage be prevented?

The researchers identified activation of a group of proteins involved in triggering inflammation, as one possible mechanism behind the damage. They also tested an experimental inhibitor, which reduced several markers of inflammation, oxidative stress, DNA damage and cellular senescence in the mice. However, this does not establish it as a treatment for pollution-related damage in humans.

Professor Sung-Ho Kook of Jeonbuk National University, who led the research team, said, “Our findings show that the harmful effects of air pollution may extend beyond the respiratory system to affect bone marrow stem cell function, and that people with pre-existing metabolic diseases may be particularly vulnerable. Ultimately, we hope this work will encourage a more integrated approach to disease prevention that considers environmental exposures alongside underlying health conditions.”