SC turns down plea on period leaves: Gynaecologists share how to manage them at the workplace

As the Supreme Court of India refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking a nationwide, mandatory menstrual leave policy for women employees and students, gynaecologists too agree that leaves only perpetuate stigma and stereotypes. Instead, it can be managed with workarounds.

The court argued that compulsory menstrual leave might lead to employers being hesitant to hire women or causing them to “sit at home.” In fact, it noted that voluntary, company-specific policies could work better than mandatory, legally enforced leave. It rejected the petition with the view that such policies could inadvertently create a perception of inferiority, rather than addressing workplace equality.

No leave required, menstruation is natural

“What everybody, including most women forget is that menstruation is a physiological process, it is not pathological or a disease,” says Dr Mala Srivastava, Associate Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“There are a lot of plus points of the female hormone estrogen. It is our strength, so why make an issue about the changes it brings about in our bodies. Women are different from men but a leave cannot be a blanket proposition. In fact, various studies show that approximately only five per cent to ten per cent of women experience menstruation that is considered extremely debilitating or severe enough to disrupt their daily lives, such as requiring them to stay in bed or miss work/school. That usually happens in people who are suffering from endometriosis (a condition condition where the tissue lining the inner layers of the uterus, grows outside it) or adenomyosis (a condition where endometrial tissue grows into the muscular uterine wall, thickening it),” she adds. Both these conditions can be disruptive with heavy menstrual bleeding and chronic pelvic pain. It often affects women aged 35–50, especially those with prior uterine surgeries, such as C-sections.

What are alternatives to manage periods?

Dr Meenakshi Ahuja, senior director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis Le Femme, says the most important part that gets left out of discussions is creating a woman-friendly environment at the workspace. “Women need a medical room, like in schools, or a rest room in office spaces. They also need separate toilets, not unisexual set-ups and better sanitation around their functional spaces. There should be vending machines for sanitary pads so that the woman can keep to her menstrual hygiene. A leave makes menstruation look like a disability and reinforces the stigma that women are inherently less capable in the workplace,” she adds. Most of the discomfort and pain, she says, can anyway be managed with medication.

Dr Ahuja feels employers could offer more flexible working conditions, better healthcare, and more general sick leave that applies to all employees. “If a woman employee is genuinely sick and in pain, then she can take that day off and compensate by working extra on another day to complete her targets. Such adjustment is highly doable. Flexible work hours always help women with their productivity,” she says.

Plan for your cycles

Dr Ahuja says women should definitely consult a medical professional for managing their condition. “It is easy enough to do. Use a tracking app to know when your period is due so you can at least try to schedule lighter, less demanding tasks during heavy flow days. Keep sanitary pads/tampons, pain relief medication, wet wipes, and a change of underwear in your bag. Wear comfortable, breathable clothes. If allowed, work from home or else use a hot water bottle/heating patch at your desk to manage cramps,” she says.

The other drill is watching your diet, lifestyle, exercise and sleep. “Take pain relievers (post-food) early to manage cramps. Drink plenty of water to reduce bloating. Eat iron-rich foods to combat fatigue. Light stretching, yoga, or short walks can help reduce cramps and boost your mood,” adds Dr Ahuja.