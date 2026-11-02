Peptide therapy for healing and longevity: What the new US policy means for India

Faster recovery from an injury, quick muscle gain, sharper memory and a longer life. These are some of the promises used to sell peptides through wellness clinics and online platforms. A proposed American policy could now make six of these compounds easier to obtain through licensed compounding pharmacies, bringing fresh attention to treatments whose popularity has outpaced the research.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced a draft policy under which the government would not take enforcement action against certain pharmacies and physicians preparing these products, provided they meet specified requirements. It is a change in how the government proposes to regulate access. None of the six has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, commonly referred to as the FDA.

“The US development also deserves attention in India, where experimental peptides are increasingly being promoted through online channels and wellness-related businesses. A regulatory relaxation in the US could be misrepresented by sellers elsewhere as evidence that these substances have been medically validated. That would be misleading: American enforcement discretion does not confer regulatory approval in India,” says Dr Saptarshi Bhattacharya, Secretary, Endocrine Society of Delhi; Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi. Excerpts:

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What exactly are peptides?

Peptides are short chains of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. Many occur naturally in the body, where they help cells communicate and regulate functions such as appetite and blood glucose. Scientists can manufacture peptides and modify them to make medicines. Insulin is a familiar example. Semaglutide and tirzepatide, used for diabetes and obesity, are also peptide medicines. Their success has made injections more familiar to people seeking weight loss and has helped generate interest in other peptides.

But belonging to the same broad family does not make two treatments equally effective. Insulin and modern obesity medicines have been studied in clinical trials involving thousands of people. Those studies establish which patients benefit, how much medicine to give and what adverse effects to watch for. The six wellness peptides do not have comparable evidence for their advertised uses.

What the American proposal actually allows

The policy covers six peptides: BPC-157, TB-500, MOTS-c, Epitalon, KPV, and Semax. It would allow licensed compounding pharmacies, which prepare customized medicines for individual patients, to compound these products on prescription. Pharmacies would need to obtain ingredients from traceable manufacturers, meet quality testing requirements and report serious side effects. Each preparation could contain only one of the six peptides; mixtures of two or more, commonly called peptide stacks, would not be covered. These conditions provide oversight of how the products are prepared and supplied.

These conditions do not constitute FDA approval. A new medicine usually begins with laboratory research, including experiments in cells and animal studies, to understand its effects and identify possible toxicity. Human testing then starts with small studies, often in healthy volunteers, to assess safety and how the body handles the drug. Further studies in patients help identify suitable doses and early evidence of benefit. Larger randomised controlled trials then compare the medicine with a placebo or an established treatment to measure effectiveness and adverse effects. Before granting approval, the FDA reviews these findings alongside manufacturing quality and whether the benefits outweigh the risks. Safety monitoring continues after the medicine reaches the market, because uncommon or delayed side effects may become apparent only with wider use.

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What lies behind the claims

BPC-157 is promoted for repairing tendons, muscles and the gut. It is nicknamed the “Wolverine peptide”, after the fictional character’s ability to heal rapidly. The name reflects its marketed healing claims, rather than proven benefits in humans. Much of the evidence comes from animal experiments. Human studies exist, but they are small and provide limited information about effectiveness and safety. One frequently cited knee pain study reviewed 17 patients, of whom 16 were contacted. There was no comparison group, and improvement was not assessed using standard measurement tools.

TB-500 is also sold for healing and recovery. It is related to a larger peptide called thymosin beta-4, which has been studied separately. Research on the larger molecule is sometimes used to support claims for TB-500, although they are different substances. FDA reviewers found insufficient evidence to establish TB-500’s effectiveness for wound healing.

MOTS-c is promoted for energy, metabolism and weight control. It is associated with mitochondria, the structures that help cells produce energy. Experiments in mice have shown effects on insulin sensitivity and metabolism. They do not establish that an injection produces worthwhile weight loss or improves diabetes in humans. Research on a modified version of MOTS-c cannot automatically answer questions about the original molecule either.

Epitalon is marketed for slowing ageing. Claims often refer to telomeres, the protective ends of chromosomes, and telomerase, an enzyme involved in maintaining them. Altering a marker in cells is different from showing that people live longer, remain independent or develop fewer illnesses. Reliable evidence of those benefits is lacking.

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KPV is promoted for inflammation, gut problems and skin health, but adequate human evidence of benefit and safety is missing. Semax has some human research, particularly from Russia, including studies of neurological conditions. The available evidence does not establish it as a treatment for ordinary forgetfulness or a way to sharpen a healthy person’s memory.

These compounds may have research value. The uncertainty concerns whether the products being sold help patients enough to justify their risks.

A pure product can still be an unproven treatment

Supporters of the US proposal argue that people are already buying peptides from unregulated suppliers, sometimes in vials labelled for research use only. Bringing supply into licensed pharmacies could improve oversight, ingredient testing and accountability.

However, testing a vial and testing a treatment answer different questions. A laboratory may confirm that a product contains the stated chemical. It cannot show whether months of treatment will damage an organ, interact with another medicine or increase an uncommon health risk.

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Being described as natural is not an assurance of safety either. A substance normally present in the body can behave differently when given from outside, at a different concentration or repeatedly. The dose, route and length of treatment all need to be studied.

Injections also require strict sterility. Contaminated products can cause infections, while an incorrect concentration can lead to dosing errors. Peptides and their impurities may also trigger immune reactions, including severe allergic reactions.

Why this matters in India

An American policy does not grant approval in India. Medicines supplied here must meet Indian regulatory requirements. On October 14, Telangana’s drug safety authority warned the public and doctors against obtaining or using unapproved weight loss drugs and experimental peptides from unregulated sources. BPC-157 was among the products named.

Labels such as “research use only” are not a mark of medical quality. Nor does a doctor’s prescription remove the uncertainty surrounding an inadequately studied compound. Someone considering a peptide needs to know the exact product, the evidence for the condition being treated and whether an approved treatment is available. These peptides deserve proper clinical trials. Patients and their families deserve to know the clinical results before being asked to pay for the promise.