From PCOS to PMOS: Why the renaming can change how Indian women prevent diabetes

The recent renaming of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) — a common hormone disorder where women have high androgens or male hormones — to Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) is far more than a cosmetic change in medical terminology. It represents a long-overdue correction in how this condition affecting women is understood.

The change, backed by international endocrine experts and leading medical bodies, was driven by growing recognition that the term “PCOS” no longer accurately reflected the true nature of the condition. For years, the name focused attention on ovarian cysts, even though many women diagnosed with the disorder do not have cysts at all. More importantly, the old terminology reduced the condition to a reproductive issue, overshadowing its deeper metabolic and endocrine roots.

The new name, PMOS, shifts the focus to what doctors now know to be central to the condition: widespread hormonal dysregulation, metabolic disturbances and significant long-term health implications—including a strong link to insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes. For Indian women, this reframing is especially significant. India is already witnessing an alarming rise in diabetes, and women with PMOS face a substantially higher risk. By recognising the condition as fundamentally metabolic rather than purely gynaecological, the new terminology may encourage earlier diagnosis, broader screening and more comprehensive management.

Importantly, the name change does not alter diagnosis or treatment protocols. What changes is the framework through which doctors and patients understand it.

Is PMOS really linked to diabetes?

Yes, and the connection is far stronger than many women realise. At the centre of PMOS lies insulin resistance, a condition in which the body’s cells fail to respond effectively to insulin, the hormone that helps glucose move from the bloodstream into cells for energy. When this happens, the pancreas compensates by producing more insulin. Over time, these persistently high insulin levels disrupt the delicate hormonal balance of the ovaries, stimulating excess production of androgens or male hormones. This hormonal disturbance gives rise to many of the classic symptoms associated with PMOS, including irregular menstrual cycles, acne, excessive facial hair, scalp hair thinning, difficulty ovulating and weight gain.

But the impact extends beyond these visible signs. Because insulin resistance often progresses silently, women with PMOS face a significantly elevated risk of developing prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, particularly if the condition is not recognised and managed early. Not every woman with PMOS will develop diabetes but the metabolic risk is undeniably higher.

Why are Indian women more vulnerable?

Indian women face a unique metabolic disadvantage. Studies have shown that South Asians are genetically predisposed to insulin resistance. Even women who appear lean may carry disproportionately high levels of visceral fat, the metabolically active fat stored around internal organs. This is often accompanied by relatively lower muscle mass, which reduces the body’s efficiency in using glucose. The result is what many specialists call the “thin-fat” phenotype—a body composition pattern that can conceal serious metabolic risk despite a normal body weight.

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Layer onto this the realities of modern urban life: sedentary jobs, prolonged screen time, processed food consumption, chronic stress and poor sleep. Together, these factors create a fertile ground for both PMOS and diabetes to develop.

How do lifestyle habits influence insulin behaviour?

Long periods of physical inactivity reduce insulin sensitivity. Diets rich in refined carbohydrates — white rice, bakery products, sweets, sugary beverages and ultra-processed snacks — cause repeated blood sugar spikes, forcing the body to release larger amounts of insulin. Stress elevates cortisol levels, which can worsen hormonal imbalance and interfere with metabolism. Irregular sleep patterns further disrupt endocrine regulation.

Among Indian women, health often takes a backseat to family and professional responsibilities. Skipped meals, late-night eating, inadequate exercise and delayed medical consultations are all common patterns that can silently aggravate metabolic dysfunction.

Isn’t this a fertility or menstrual problem?

This is precisely the misconception the renaming seeks to correct. That narrow understanding often delayed intervention until symptoms became difficult to ignore.

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PMOS is now recognised as a whole-body metabolic and endocrine condition. If left unmanaged, it can increase the likelihood of high cholesterol, fatty liver disease, hypertension, sleep apnoea, cardiovascular disease and diabetes later in life. The new terminology serves as a reminder that the condition demands attention far beyond reproductive health.

Can PMOS be managed effectively?

Absolutely. While there is no permanent cure, PMOS can be managed very successfully through sustained lifestyle changes and appropriate medical care. The goal is to improve insulin sensitivity, restore hormonal balance and reduce long-term complications.

Weight management, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and stress reduction remain the cornerstones of treatment. In some cases, doctors may prescribe medications to regulate hormones, improve insulin response or address specific symptoms. The earlier the intervention, the better the outcome.

What should women eat?

Nutrition plays a central role in managing PMOS. A diet built around whole grains, vegetables, fruits, pulses, nuts, seeds and sufficient protein helps stabilise blood sugar levels and improves insulin sensitivity. Reducing processed foods and sugary beverages is essential. Equally important is maintaining regular meal timings and practising portion control.

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Physical activity should complement dietary efforts. Brisk walking, resistance training, yoga and cycling all improve insulin function and metabolic health.

Should women with PMOS be screened for diabetes?

Without question. Because PMOS often precedes metabolic complications, regular screening is essential — particularly for Indian women, who already carry elevated diabetes risk. Routine testing should include fasting blood sugar, HbA1c (average blood sugar counts of three months), lipid profile and other metabolic assessments as advised by a physician. Early detection allows timely intervention and can prevent progression to full-blown diabetes.

The new nomenclature, PMOS, reflects hormonal health as a broader condition that requires early awareness, regular screening and proactive lifestyle management to prevent diabetes.

(Dr Mohan is Chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai)