Chef Pankaj Bhadouria’s chemo-driven hair loss: Why it hits women survivors so hard

When Chef Pankaj Bhadouria spoke recently about losing her hair during chemotherapy and posted a photo with clumps of hair in her comb, what came through was not simply distress over a side effect. It was the shock of seeing a familiar part of herself disappear. The MasterChef India winner has spoken candidly about how difficult it was to actually experience hair loss even after knowing that chemotherapy could cause it. She described the moment as having “stopped my breath.”

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The body-image struggle gets serious during cancer treatment. Patients are often told that hair will fall out, that surgery may leave scars, that weight may change, that skin and nails may look different. “All of this can sound manageable when explained in a consultation room. It can feel very different when the changes begin appearing in the mirror. For women treated for breast cancer, surgery may alter the shape of the breast or leave a scar. Psychologically, these changes can be profound,” says Dr Ramesh Sarin, clinical advisor, breast oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. She explains the psychological effect of chemotherapy. Excerpts:

Why chemotherapy causes hair loss

Chemotherapy targets all cells that divide rapidly, including the cancerous. Hair follicle cells are among them. As a result, some chemotherapy drugs can interrupt the normal growth cycle of hair, leading to thinning or significant hair loss. The extent depends on the particular drugs, their doses and the individual patient. Hair loss can affect the scalp as well as eyebrows, eyelashes and other body hair.

A patient who previously looked outwardly healthy may suddenly have an unmistakable physical sign that she has cancer. The change can therefore affect not only how she sees herself, but also how she imagines other people see her.

Also Read | Chef Pankaj Bhadouria has breast cancer: Oncologist explains lifestyle factors that are putting working women at risk

Why does hair matter so much?

Hair frames the face, contributes to appearance and is associated with attractiveness, femininity and identity. For many women, hair is part of how they have understood and presented themselves for decades. Consequently, losing it can produce a form of body-image disruption — a mismatch between the person’s internal sense of how she looks and the appearance she now encounters in the mirror.

The American Cancer Society recognises hair loss as one of the most noticeable effects of cancer treatment and notes that it can affect body image, emotional wellbeing and quality of life.

The loss is also about control

Cancer itself can create a profound sense of lost control. Diagnosis, surgery, chemotherapy, scans and treatment schedules introduce a series of events that patients cannot entirely determine. Their bodies become the site of repeated medical interventions.

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Hair loss can intensify this experience because it is visible, involuntary and difficult to conceal. Psychologically, therefore, hair loss can represent more than the loss of hair. It can become another reminder that the body is responding to forces outside the patient’s control.

That’s why preparation before therapy matters. When patients know what may happen and are given an opportunity to discuss it beforehand, they are psychologically better prepared. It doesn’t necessarily prevent distress but can give the patient some sense of control. That sense of agency can be particularly important during cancer treatment.

The psychology of the mirror

A woman may no longer recognise herself when she looks in the mirror. She may become more conscious of being watched or judged. For some patients, this can lead to embarrassment, withdrawal or avoidance of social situations. Others may become preoccupied with changes in their appearance.

The National Cancer Institute notes that hair loss can be associated with emotional responses including embarrassment, anger and depression.

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Breast cancer adds another layer

When breast surgery is followed by chemotherapy-related hair loss, several aspects of appearance and identity may be disrupted simultaneously. This can make it difficult to separate the medical experience from the psychological one.

The breast may have personal significance as well as cultural associations with femininity, sexuality and motherhood. Its alteration can therefore produce feelings of grief, loss, vulnerability or diminished attractiveness. The psychological impact varies enormously. Some women adapt relatively quickly; others experience persistent body-image distress.

Body image can also influence intimate relationships. A woman who feels unattractive or unfamiliar in her body may worry about whether her partner sees her differently. Surgical scars, breast changes and hair loss can alter sexual confidence, while fatigue, pain and treatment-related hormonal changes may independently affect sexual function and desire. These are subjects that patients may hesitate to raise.

What happens when the hair returns?

Chemotherapy-related hair loss is generally temporary, although recovery varies. Hair commonly begins to grow again after treatment, and the initial regrowth can differ in texture, thickness or appearance before settling over time. But psychological recovery does not necessarily follow the same timetable as biological recovery. A patient may continue to feel disconnected from her appearance even after her hair begins returning.

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Cancer treatment should address the whole person. If we prepare patients only for the medical effects of treatment and not for the emotional impact of changes in their appearance, we are leaving out an important part of their experience.