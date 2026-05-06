Hope for pancreatic cancer? Top oncologists explain how an experimental vaccine hunts down rogue cells

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with fewer than 13 per cent of patients surviving beyond five years after diagnosis. Unlike cancers that benefit from routine screening methods such as colonoscopies or mammograms, pancreatic cancer has no standard early-detection test, and symptoms often emerge only after the disease has reached an advanced stage. Treatment options are limited and only about 20 per cent of cases are considered operable. Now imagine a vaccine custom-built just for the patient, designed to teach their own body to fight off cancer.

That’s exactly what researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Center have done. They developed an experimental, individualized therapeutic cancer vaccine that uses messenger RNA (mRNA) to treat pancreatic cancer. Messenger RNA is a molecule that carries genetic instructions from DNA to help in protein synthesis. Follow-up results from a phase 1 clinical trial show that nearly 90 per cent of people whose immune systems responded to the vaccine were still alive up to six years after receiving the last treatment.

“These early results show this new immunotherapy approach has the potential to make a difference for one of the deadliest cancers,” Dr Vinod Balachandra, the trial’s principal investigator and director of the Olayan Center for Cancer Vaccines at MSK, was quoted as saying. The findings were presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

What does this mean for the future of treatment? Dr Deepak Govil and Dr Vivek Tandon, who deal with such cases in GI Surgery and GI Oncology at Medanta, Noida, explain that the findings show how cancer therapies can become more targeted and personalized. “Early research has shown that in some patients, this approach can trigger a strong immune response and may help reduce the risk of the cancer coming back after surgery. However, it is still being studied in clinical trials, and it may work best when combined with other treatments like chemotherapy or immunotherapy,” they told the Indian Express. Over to them.

How does an mRNA cancer vaccine work?

A personalised mRNA cancer vaccine is an emerging type of treatment designed to help the body’s own immune system to recognise and attack cancer more effectively. This is in contrast to traditional treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation, which broadly target cancer cells and can also impact healthy tissue, and is highly personalised for each individual patient.

Pancreatic cancer is especially difficult because it often “hides” from the immune system, so the body does not see it as a threat. In this approach, doctors first remove the tumour during surgery and closely study it to identify specific genetic changes. These changes create unique proteins, called neoantigens, which are found only on that patient’s cancer cells. Scientists then use this information to design a personalised mRNA vaccine that carries instructions to make these same proteins.

When the vaccine is given, the mRNA enters certain immune cells in the body and guides them to produce harmless copies of these cancer-specific proteins. This acts like a signal or alert, showing the immune system exactly what the cancer looks like. Immune cells, especially T-cells, are then trained to recognise these markers and begin searching for real cancer cells carrying them. Once they find them, they attack and destroy them. In simple terms, the vaccine works like a “training tool” or “wanted poster” for the immune system, helping it identify and fight cancer more effectively.

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Why is it effective in pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer is a fast growing type of cancer that is often diagnosed late and difficult to treat. Even with surgery and chemotherapy, the chances of recurrence are high. And this is where a personalised vaccine could help – by teaching the immune system to continue to target any residual cancer cells that may remain in the body.

The latest results are promising, with years of tumour-free survival for roughly 80 per cent of patients. This means that, for some people, the immune system was effectively “trained” to keep the cancer in check for a significant period of time. However, these results should be interpreted with caution. These are early clinical findings in a relatively small number of patients, and not all patients may respond in the same way.

What are challenges for rollout?

Further research is needed to confirm how durable these responses are, whether the benefits extend to a larger population, and how this therapy can be best combined with existing treatments. Questions around accessibility, cost, and scalability also need to be addressed before such vaccines can become widely available.