How do I know my palpitation is because of a heart problem or anxiety?

Most people experience some sort of palpitations, be it as a flutter, a feeling of missing or skipping a beat, a racing or pounding of the heart. The wave-like irregular rhythms can course through the chest, throat or neck. They can happen any time without warning, even if one is resting or is engaged in normal activities. Palpitations may not always be harmful but when they are because of heart disease, they need medical attention. Usually, they settle very quickly but sometimes the episodes last longer and the longer duration may indicate a deeper problem.

WHAT IS A PALPITATION? HOW DO YOU SENSE IT?

“The best way to describe palpitations is when you have awareness about your heart beat. Normally you don’t feel your heart beating although you go through several activities during the day,” says Dr Atul Mathur, Executive Director, Interventional Cardiology and Chief of Cath Lab, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

WHAT CAUSES PALPITATIONS?

All palpitations are not caused by the heart. Most of them are manifestations of an anxiety attack, says Dr Mathur. Certain medical conditions can result in palpitations like fever and an overactive thyroid that could impact hormonal balance, according to him. The heartbeat becomes rapid in both these scenarios. But pounding pulses could be an indicator of severe anaemia.

According to Cleveland Clinic, spicy or rich foods can cause palpitations as can caffeinated drinks or alcohol. Sometimes sleeping on your side may increase pressure in your body, which can cause palpitations. Also, when you’re pregnant, your heart rate and the amount of blood circulating in your body increase to support your baby.

IDENTIFYING PALPITATIONS CAUSED BY THE HEART

Sometimes electrical impulses in the heart go awry. “When there’s a fast heartbeat, what we call arrhythmia, in the upper chamber of the heart called atrium, the patient is said to be experiencing atrial tachycardia. The heart rate increases to more than 100 beats a minute before returning to a typical range of around 60 to 80 beats a minute. These are innocuous. A cardiac event can happen because of a short circuit in the upper chamber of the heart — an abnormal electrical pathway made of heart cells — that allows electricity to speed around in a circle and repeat the signal over and over. As a result, the chambers contract rapidly, which may impair heart function and cause symptoms such as light-headedness or shortness of breath. This is called Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) and can result in blood clots,” explains Dr Mathur. “Then there could be atrial fibrillation, when the normal beating in the upper chambers of the heart (the two atria) becomes irregular and blood doesn’t flow as well as it should from the atria to the lower chambers of the heart (the two ventricles). This haphazard rhythm can indicate a diseased heart, coronary artery disease (CAD) or an age-related degenerative disorder. The blood clots in pockets, they can dance around, suddenly break and go to the brain, causing strokes,” he adds.

Now when the electric sparking is in the lower chamber or ventricle, the resultant arrhythmia can be life-threatening. “Ventricular arrhythmia can be caused by viral infections or due to heart attacks. These have a risk of sudden death,” says Dr Mathur. As the heart fails to pump blood, there is a sudden drop in blood pressure.

Sometimes palpitations happen because of exertion angina, or when you undertake an intense activity. Some patients interpret this as a gas attack, says Dr Mathur.

WHEN SHOULD YOU CONSULT A DOCTOR?

If palpitations are repetitive and prolonged, accompanied by chest discomfort and dizziness, then consult a doctor. The diagnosis can be quick with a series of cardiac tests like echocardiogram, Holter and stress tests.

HOW TO MANAGE PALPITATIONS?

Depending on the condition that is detected after tests, the patient can be put on medication to prevent and treat clotting as well as regulate the heart rate and rhythm. Or the patient may undergo catheter ablation, where one or more catheters are threaded through blood vessels to the heart. Electrodes at the catheter tips ablate a small spot of heart tissue and create an electrical block along the pathway that causes the flutter.