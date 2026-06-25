How to junk packaged foods in children’s diets: Practices and meal plans that work

Written by Dr Vivek Jain

Most parents are careful about ensuring that their children eat enough fruits, vegetables, milk and protein. Yet an equally important question often goes unasked: How safe is the food our children eat every day? In recent years, children’s diets have become increasingly dependent on packaged and ultra-processed foods. From breakfast cereals and flavoured yoghurts to biscuits, chips, instant noodles, confectionery and ready-to-eat snacks, packaged foods have quietly become a regular part of many households.

Frequent consumption of these products can expose children to a range of additives, preservatives, excess sugar, sodium and other contaminants that may affect their health over time. Children are particularly vulnerable because their brains, immune systems and vital organs are still developing. What may seem like small amounts of chemicals or additives consumed daily can accumulate into a significant exposure over months and years.

Many packaged foods are designed to be highly appealing to children. Bright colours, attractive packaging and strong flavours often mask the fact that these products may contain artificial colours, flavour enhancers, preservatives, emulsifiers and excessive amounts of sugar or salt. Packaged cookies, cakes, wafers, candies,sugary beverages and processed snacks frequently provide calories without meaningful nutritional value.

How packaged and contaminated foods impact your child

Research increasingly suggests that diets high in ultra-processed foods are associated with childhood obesity, poor dietary habits, metabolic disorders and dental problems. Some artificial colours and additives have also been linked to behavioural concerns in susceptible children, including hyperactivity and attention-related difficulties.

Beyond additives, food safety experts are also concerned about invisible contaminants that may enter the food supply. Pesticide residues can remain on fruits and vegetables if they are not washed thoroughly. Heavy metals such as lead, arsenic and mercury may enter food through contaminated soil, water or industrial pollution. Arsenic has been detected in varying amounts in rice and rice-based products in several parts of the world, while mercury can accumulate in certain large fish species. Even low-level exposure to these substances may affect neurological development, learning ability, behaviour and overall growth.

What about adulteration?

Food adulteration remains another challenge. Artificial colours, non-permitted additives and low-quality substitutes are sometimes used to improve appearance or reduce production costs. Children, naturally drawn to brightly coloured foods and beverages, are often the most vulnerable consumers.

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Improper storage of food can create additional risks. Poorly stored grains, nuts and spices may develop moulds that produce aflatoxins, harmful substances associated with long-term health complications when consumed repeatedly.

While eliminating every packaged food from a child’s diet may not be practical, reducing dependence on them should be a priority for families. The healthiest approach is to make fresh, home-cooked meals the foundation of a child’s daily diet and reserve packaged foods for occasional consumption rather than everyday use.

What should parents do?

Parents can begin by reading ingredient labels carefully. A long list of unfamiliar ingredients, multiple preservatives, artificial colours, flavour enhancers or sweeteners often indicates a highly processed product. Foods that remain shelf-stable for several months typically undergo significant processing and contain numerous additives.

Simple household practices can further improve food safety. Fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly under running water before consumption. Leafy vegetables should be rinsed multiple times. Foods should be cooked adequately and stored at safe temperatures. Parents should also check manufacturing and expiry dates and avoid products from unreliable sources.

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Perhaps the most effective strategy is to encourage children to enjoy natural foods from an early age. Seasonal fruits, homemade snacks, roasted nuts, sprouts, curd, fresh vegetables and freshly prepared meals not only provide better nutrition but also reduce exposure to unnecessary chemicals and additives.

A 3-meal plan that works

A balanced diet built around fresh, minimally processed foods can be surprisingly simple:

Breakfast

Fresh vegetable poha or homemade vegetable upma

One boiled egg or a glass of milk/curd

One seasonal fruit such as banana, apple, papaya or guava

Water instead of packaged juices

Lunch

Freshly cooked roti or rice

Dal, rajma or chole

Seasonal vegetable preparation

Cucumber, carrot and tomato salad

Homemade curd

Evening Snack

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Roasted chana, peanuts, makhana or homemade sprouts chaat

Coconut water or plain water

Avoid packaged chips, coloured drinks and confectionery

Dinner

Whole-wheat chapati with paneer bhurji, dal or grilled chicken/fish

Mixed vegetables

A bowl of curd

Seasonal fruit instead of packaged desserts

Parents must remember that healthy eating is not merely about meeting nutritional requirements. It is also about reducing exposure to hidden additives, contaminants and highly processed foods that increasingly dominate children’s diets. The closer food is to its natural form, the safer and healthier it is likely to be for a growing child.

(Dr Jain is senior director and unit head, paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)