Ozempic, Wegovy & Mounjaro: US FDA mandates safety warning for eye condition

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a significant safety labelling change for popular diabetes and weight-loss medications, including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound. The move follows concerns about a possible increased risk of a rare eye condition called Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischaemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION), which can cause sudden, painless and sometimes permanent vision loss.

In its safety communication dated November 9, 2026, the FDA directed manufacturers of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) medications to include information about this potential risk in the Warnings and Precautions section of their product labels.

What exactly is NAION?

NAION is sometimes described as an “eye stroke.” It occurs when blood supply to the optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eye to the brain, is reduced. The resulting damage can affect vision in one eye, often suddenly and without pain. Some patients notice the problem upon waking up in the morning. Symptoms may include blurred or hazy vision, blind spots, missing portions of the visual field, reduced central vision and changes in colour perception.