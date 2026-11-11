Ozempic, Wegovy & Mounjaro: US FDA mandates safety warning for eye condition

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a significant safety labelling change for popular diabetes and weight-loss medications, including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound. The move follows concerns about a possible increased risk of a rare eye condition called Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischaemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION), which can cause sudden, painless and sometimes permanent vision loss.
In its safety communication dated November 9, 2026, the FDA directed manufacturers of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) medications to include information about this potential risk in the Warnings and Precautions section of their product labels.
What exactly is NAION?
NAION is sometimes described as an “eye stroke.” It occurs when blood supply to the optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eye to the brain, is reduced. The resulting damage can affect vision in one eye, often suddenly and without pain. Some patients notice the problem upon waking up in the morning. Symptoms may include blurred or hazy vision, blind spots, missing portions of the visual field, reduced central vision and changes in colour perception.
Unlike some other eye conditions, vision loss caused by NAION may be permanent. There is currently no established treatment that reliably restores vision once significant optic nerve damage has occurred. This makes early recognition and urgent ophthalmological assessment particularly important.
Why has the FDA raised the concern now?
The association between semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, and NAION first attracted significant attention following a 2024 study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.
Subsequent research and safety reports prompted further investigation. The FDA reviewed clinical trial data, animal studies, post-marketing reports and observational research to assess whether GLP-1 medications could be associated with an increased risk. An analysis of 126 clinical trials found approximately 6.4 cases of NAION per 100,000 person-years among people receiving GLP-1 medications, compared with 3.8 cases per 100,000 person-years among those receiving placebo or comparator treatments. (Person-years is a measure that accounts for both the number of people studied and the length of time they were followed. For example, 100,000 people followed for one year or 50,000 people followed for two years would each represent 100,000 person-years.) In other words, the reported rate was 2.6 cases higher per 100,000 person-years in the GLP-1 medication group.
Although the difference is relatively small in absolute numbers, the FDA considered the findings sufficient to warrant additional safety information on drug labels.
Importantly, these findings suggest a potential association, not definitive proof that the medications directly cause NAION. Diabetes, high blood pressure and other underlying health conditions can themselves increase the risk of optic nerve damage.
Which medications are covered?
The FDA’s labelling requirement applies across the GLP-1 receptor agonist medication class. This includes:
- Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide)
- Rybelsus (oral semaglutide)
- Mounjaro and Zepbound (tirzepatide)
- Other medicines with GLP-1 receptor agonist activity.
What should patients look out for?
Patients taking these medications should be alert to sudden changes in eyesight, particularly:
- Sudden, painless loss of vision in one eye.
- Blurred or hazy vision.
- New blind spots or missing areas in the visual field.
- Tunnel vision.
- Changes in colour perception
Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact a healthcare professional immediately and seek urgent assessment by an ophthalmologist. They should not wait for symptoms to resolve on their own.
People with diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnoea, kidney disease, anaemia or a history of smoking may have additional risk factors for NAION.
Should patients stop taking Ozempic?
The FDA announcement is a safety warning, not an instruction for everyone to discontinue treatment. Patients should not stop their medication independently. However, anyone diagnosed with NAION should promptly discuss treatment with their doctor. The FDA advises healthcare professionals to consider discontinuing GLP-1 treatment in patients who develop NAION, unless the expected benefits clearly outweigh the risks.
GLP-1 medications have transformed the management of type 2 diabetes and obesity, offering substantial benefits for many patients. However, like all effective medicines, they require careful monitoring of potential adverse effects. The FDA’s latest action reinforces an important message: patients should be informed about both the benefits and risks of their treatment.