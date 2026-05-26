She ignored ovarian cancer warning: Why loss of appetite, feeling too full and bloating are red flags?

Written by Dr Priyanka Batra

For nearly four months, a 51-year-old school teacher believed her symptoms were linked to age, stress and digestive trouble. She had gradually stopped enjoying meals because she felt unusually full after eating only a few bites. Her abdomen often felt bloated by evening. A cup of tea was followed by acidity. Dinner became uncomfortable. She began skipping meals, assuming menopause and erratic eating habits were upsetting her stomach.

Her family noticed she had lost weight but she dismissed concerns casually. “I just don’t feel hungry anymore,” she told them. By the time she finally sought medical attention after persistent abdominal discomfort and fatigue, scans revealed advanced ovarian cancer. Doctors say this pattern is tragically common.

Loss of appetite is rarely the first symptom people associate with cancer. Most women attribute it to indigestion, stress, gastritis, hormonal changes or temporary illness. Yet persistent appetite loss — especially when combined with bloating, abdominal heaviness or feeling full very quickly — can sometimes signal something far more serious. Among the cancers most notorious for hiding behind vague digestive complaints is ovarian cancer.

A silent cancer

Ovarian cancer is frequently described as a “silent disease” not because symptoms are absent but because they are subtle, non-specific and easy to ignore. Unlike breast cancer, it does not usually begin with a visible lump. Unlike cervical cancer, it may not initially produce alarming bleeding. Instead, its earliest warnings often resemble everyday gastric discomfort.

Women commonly report bloating, reduced appetite, pelvic heaviness, constipation, nausea, back pain or unexplained fatigue. Because these symptoms overlap with common gastrointestinal or hormonal problems, diagnosis is often delayed for months.

This delay has serious consequences. Ovarian cancer remains one of the most difficult gynaecological cancers to detect early, and many patients are diagnosed only after the disease has already spread within the abdominal cavity.

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Why ovarian cancer spreads without you knowing

What makes ovarian cancer particularly dangerous is not only the disease itself, but the timing of diagnosis. Unlike cancers that can be identified through visible signs or routine screening tests, ovarian cancer often grows quietly inside the abdomen. The ovaries are located deep within the pelvic cavity, allowing tumours to expand without being easily detected physically. By the time symptoms become persistent enough to trigger medical investigations, the cancer has often already spread to nearby organs or the abdominal lining.

A large proportion of ovarian cancer cases are diagnosed at advanced stages — Stage III or Stage IV — when treatment becomes far more complex and survival rates decline significantly.

The biology of the disease also contributes to its aggressiveness. Ovarian cancer cells can shed into the abdominal cavity and spread relatively early across surrounding tissues, including the intestines, liver surface and pelvic structures. Fluid accumulation inside the abdomen, known as ascites, is also common in advanced disease and contributes to bloating, heaviness and appetite loss.

Another reason the cancer becomes deadly is symptom normalisation. Women frequently spend months treating themselves for “gastric trouble,” acidity or menopause-related bloating before seeking specialist care. Many undergo repeated digestive treatments before gynaecological evaluation is even considered.

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No general screening

Unlike cervical cancer, which benefits from screening through Pap smears, ovarian cancer still lacks a reliable universal screening test for the general population. This makes symptom awareness critically important.

The tragedy is that early-stage ovarian cancer is often highly treatable. But because early symptoms appear vague and ordinary, the disease is frequently discovered only after it has progressed extensively.

Why appetite changes become an important clue

One of the lesser-recognised but clinically important warning signs of ovarian cancer is early satiety — a sensation of becoming full after eating very little. As tumours grow in or around the ovaries, they may begin affecting surrounding abdominal organs. Pressure on the stomach and intestines, fluid accumulation in the abdomen and inflammatory changes can interfere with normal digestion and hunger signals.

Women often describe the sensation in remarkably similar ways. They feel “constantly heavy,” “unable to finish meals,” or “bloated all the time.” Some begin eating smaller portions unintentionally because meals become uncomfortable. Cancer itself can also alter metabolism and inflammatory pathways inside the body, suppressing appetite and contributing to unexplained weight changes.

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When appetite loss continues for weeks, especially alongside bloating or abdominal discomfort, it deserves attention.

The symptoms women commonly ignore

The challenge with ovarian cancer is that many symptoms appear deceptively ordinary.

Other than persistent bloating mentioned above, frequent urination may be mistaken for urinary infections. Pelvic discomfort is often dismissed as muscular pain or menstrual irregularity. Fatigue becomes attributed to work stress or aging. Back pain is treated with painkillers. Appetite loss is blamed on acidity.

Individually, none of these symptoms may appear alarming. But together — particularly when they persist beyond two or three weeks — they form a pattern doctors take seriously.

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What about testing?

Medical evaluation may include pelvic examinations, ultrasound imaging, CT scans and blood tests such as CA-125. While these tests are not used for routine population-wide screening, they become important when symptoms persist without explanation.

Women over 40, particularly those with a family history of ovarian or breast cancer, are advised to pay closer attention to recurring abdominal and appetite-related symptoms. Do not panic. The concern arises when symptoms become frequent, persistent and noticeably different from a woman’s usual health pattern.

For ovarian cancer, attention given early can make all the difference.

(Dr Priyanka Batra is Associate Director, Gynaecology Oncology and Gynaecological Surgeon, Medanta Gurugram)