On Republic Day, what’s going to be the next Indian superfood?

From horse gram and kala chana to moth bean and lobia, traditional Indian pulses are being rediscovered for their role in gut health, protein nutrition and climate resilience

legumes-pulsesLegumes are plants while pulses are the dried, edible seeds from these plants, meaning all pulses are legumes, but not all legumes are pulses. Legumes also include fresh peas, beans, soybeans and peanuts, which aren’t always dried seeds eaten as pulses.

For the past few years, we have been rediscovering our own superfoods, be it millets, makhana (fox nuts), moringa and amla (Indian gooseberry). Then there was khichdi, the all-round rejuvenating and comfort food. This year that story continues with traditional legumes and pulses beyond the usual dal, particularly indigenous varieties such as horse gram (kulthi), moth bean, black chickpeas (kala chana), cowpeas (lobia) and whole green gram (sabut moong).

Why legumes and pulses?

First of all, let’s clarify what both mean. Legumes are plants while pulses are the dried, edible seeds from these plants, meaning all pulses are legumes, but not all legumes are pulses. Legumes also include fresh peas, beans, soybeans and peanuts, which aren’t always dried seeds eaten as pulses.

Pulses qualify as protein-rich sources, which contain high fibre content, produce low glycaemic index (the rate at which they raise sugar levels in the blood) and have gluten-free properties, making them suitable for diabetes, heart disease and obesity management. Packed with iron (crucial for anaemia prevention), potassium and folate, they support heart health, immunity, and nervous system function. Pulses serve as affordable food options, which people can find in their local markets.

The presence of protein deficiency among urban populations who consume enough calories makes pulses an effective plant-based option that needs neither costly supplements nor processed food products.

Gut Health, Satiety and Longevity

Pulses improve human gastrointestinal functioning. The beneficial gut bacteria receive soluble and insoluble fibre from the food, which enables them to maintain gastrointestinal health, immune defence and metabolic functioning.
The traditional version of pulses helps people feel full, which represents an essential yet frequently ignored element for people who want to achieve weight loss that lasts. Legume-based meals take more time to digest, which helps to control blood sugar levels and prevent excessive hunger.

Climate-Smart and Farmer-Friendly

Pulses function as climate-resilient crops that share the same properties as millets. They need minimal irrigation because they enhance soil quality through nitrogen fixation, and they can grow in dry and low-quality land areas. The use of pulses solves climate-related food security challenges because it provides an environmentally friendly solution that delivers essential nutrition while sustaining people’s work.
The promotion of diverse pulse varieties accomplishes three objectives as they benefit small-scale farmers, decrease chemical fertiliser usage and fortify local agricultural networks.

The Cultural Advantage

Pulses have already established their presence in different cultures. People in various regions of India already use these foods in their traditional dishes, which include rasam with horse gram and kala chana chaat, usal and sundal. The challenge requires us to create new ways that will make these products attractive and easy to access for people living today. Pulses have changed their identity from “sick food” to “smart food” in the same way we transformed khichdi from its previous identity.
On this Republic Day, perhaps true progress lies not in discovering something new, but in reclaiming what we quietly left behind.

(Kathuria is a clinical dietician)

 

