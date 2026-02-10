Weighing 186 kg at 31, he was hospitalised twice as common infection turned deadly: Study shows obesity as risk factor

Thirty-one year old Sunil (name changed), who weighed 186 kg and worked as a dealer for dental equipment in Mumbai, was hospitalised twice last year, in August and December, for severe respiratory infection. Each episode was marked by worsening breathlessness and dangerously low oxygen levels. Sunil required intensive care during both admissions including oxygen therapy and on-invasive ventilatory support (BiPAP) despite not having any major chronic illness typically associated with such severe infections at a young age.
His problems stemmed from his body weight, classified as class III obesity. This significantly increases the risk of comorbidities, including Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, osteoarthritis and reduced breathing function. “Obesity compromised his lung function, reduced his respiratory reserve (extra breathing capacity) and although he recovered with treatment on both occasions, the recurrence of severe infection requiring frequent hospitalisation highlights an important but under-recognised risk of obesity,” says Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon.
Excess body fat is known to impair immune responses, promote chronic inflammation and restrict lung expansion making infections more frequent, severe and slower to resolve, she explains. Her observations are in tune with findings of a new study that suggests people with obesity are 70 per cent more likely to be hospitalised or die from an infectious disease. People with the most severe obesity face three times the risk. Obesity significantly increased the risk of hospitalisation and death from most infectious diseases, including flu, Covid-19, pneumonia, gastroenteritis, urinary tract and respiratory tract infections as per the new study of 5.4 lakh people.
When these findings are extrapolated globally, they suggest that obesity may have been a driving factor in 0.6 million out of 5.4 million deaths (10.8%) from infectious diseases in 2023.
Obesity as a trigger for infections in India
In India, one in 26 deaths from infectious diseases was linked with obesity in 2023 as per the latest estimates from the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD). The corresponding figures were one in four in the US, and one in 11 in China as per a new report in The Lancet.
Study authors used infectious disease mortality data from the GBD study to model the impact of obesity on infectious diseases deaths for different countries. While study authors highlight that estimates of the global impact should be interpreted with caution, they also warn that given rising global obesity rates, the number of serious infections linked to obesity is likely to grow in the coming decades.
Prof Mika Kivimaki, Director, Whitehall II study, UCL Brain Sciences, University College London and lead author, says their study shows why it matters to ensure better weight management that appears to reduce health risk. “Another practical takeaway is that people with obesity should treat infections carefully and ensure their vaccinations are up to date,” Prof Mika says.
Role of obesity as a risk factor
Dr Bhasker finds the data significant enough to outline the role of obesity as a risk factor for both communicable and non-communicable diseases. “In a country like India, where the burden of infectious diseases is already very high, the parallel rise in obesity adds an additional and often underestimated layer of disease burden, placing further strain on the healthcare system,” she says. She also points out that the susceptibility to infectious disease in patients with obesity could be due to impairment of innate and adaptive immune responses and Vitamin D deficiency.
“As per data in 2019 alone, 5.7 lakh adult deaths were attributed to overweight or obesity, primarily due to type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke and cancer. The infectious disease burden further adds to the already substantial impact of obesity on NCDs in India,” Dr Bhasker explains.
A broad-based study
The study used data from 67,000 adults in two studies in Finland. Over 4.7 lakh adults in the UK Biobank dataset were also included to look at the relationship between obesity and severe infectious disease. The body mass index (BMI) of subjects was assessed when they entered the studies and were followed up for an average of 13-14 years. Those with obesity defined as BMI>30 kg/m2 had a 70% higher risk of hospitalisation or death from any infectious disease compared to people with a BMI between 18.5 to 24.9. Authors also said that the study relied on observational data and cannot confirm the causality of the associations.
