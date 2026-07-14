Does Novak Djokovic’s ear seeding stand up to science? Hear it from an ENT expert

Whenever an elite athlete adopts a new personal health strategy, it’s only natural for people to wonder whether it offers a genuine advantage. Tennis ace Novak Djokovic has been seen wearing small beads taped to his ears during tournaments — a practice known as ear seeding or auricular acupressure. The visibility of this therapy has sparked curiosity among athletes and his fans, but does the scientific evidence justify the growing interest?

While some individuals may choose to explore such therapies, they should not be viewed as a substitute for evidence-based medical care. “There is no scientific evidence on the efficacy of this kind of traditional medicine therapy.

Besides, celebrities combine complementary therapies as part of their larger treatment plan. So, it is always advisable to make healthcare decisions based on established clinical evidence and in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional,” says Dr Kalpana Nagpal (ENT Head & Neck Surgery), Endoscopic and Robotic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi.

What is ear seeding?

Ear seeding is derived from auricular acupuncture, a traditional practice based on the theory that the ear contains specific points representing different parts of the body. Tiny seeds (traditionally from the vaccaria plant) or small metal beads are secured to these points with adhesive tape. Users are encouraged to apply gentle pressure to the beads several times a day, with the belief that this can influence pain, stress, sleep, digestion, recovery and even athletic performance. Unlike acupuncture, ear seeding is non-invasive and does not involve needles.

What does evidence tell us?

To date, the evidence supporting ear seeding remains limited. Although some studies reported modest improvements in symptoms such as pain, anxiety and nausea, these had really small sample sizes and employed questionable methods. “Many of the available studies involve relatively small numbers of participants, use inconsistent treatment protocols, lack adequate placebo controls, and are at moderate to high risk of bias. These methodological limitations make it difficult to determine whether the reported benefits are due to ear seeding itself or to other factors,” says Dr Nagpal.

When the available research is evaluated collectively in systematic reviews, the overall conclusion is remarkably consistent, too, she argues.

But what if people feel better?

That’s because of a placebo effect. Expectations, belief in a treatment and the ritual of self-care can all influence how a person perceives pain, stress and wellbeing. An athlete who believes a recovery strategy is helping may genuinely feel more relaxed, confident or prepared. However, these subjective improvements do not necessarily mean the treatment is producing a specific physiological effect. Feeling better and proving that a therapy works are two very different things.

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Why celebrity endorsement doesn’t validate a therapy

One of the most common logical errors in healthcare is assuming that because a successful individual uses a treatment, it must be responsible for their success. Elite athletes like Novak Djokovic rely on comprehensive recovery programmes that include exceptional nutrition, sleep, strength and conditioning, physiotherapy, medical support, psychological preparation and meticulous training. Ear seeding is a tiny part and should never be mistaken for scientific validation.

Is ear seeding harmful?

“The greater concern is not the therapy itself, but what it may replace. If individuals rely on ear seeding instead of interventions with proven effectiveness or delay seeking appropriate medical care, the consequences may be more significant than the treatment’s minimal physical risks. Any persistent symptoms, whether related to pain, sleep, hearing or balance, require proper medical evaluation to identify the underlying cause and ensure appropriate treatment by respective qualified specialists,” says Dr Nagpal.

Until stronger research becomes available, recovery strategies with established evidence, such as adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, progressive training, hydration, appropriate rehabilitation and sound medical care, remain the most reliable and effective ways to optimise health.