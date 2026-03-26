No price cap on diagnostic tests: Panel flags rising out-of-pocket costs for patients

The committee drew particular attention to the absence of price regulation in diagnostic, scanning and imaging services. (File Photo)

India may regulate the price of medicines and stents but a major chunk of healthcare costs still remains unchecked — and patients are paying the price. A parliamentary panel has now flagged critical gaps in how medical devices and diagnostic services are regulated, warning that outdated policies, weak price controls and limited insurance coverage are quietly driving up out-of-pocket expenses across the country.

Need for separate framework

A parliamentary standing committee has recommended the creation of a dedicated regulatory framework for medical devices, cautioning that the existing system, designed along pharmaceutical lines, is ill-suited to the sector and may have unintended economic consequences.

In its report on pricing of cardiac stents and other medical devices, the panel argued for a structure similar to that of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which independently regulates food safety. The committee noted that the current medical device rules do not adequately account for the complexity of high-end equipment, effectively subsuming them under a pharmaceutical framework and discouraging investment in the sector.