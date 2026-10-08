No ‘100% success’ claims, no fake reviews: New rules for doctors online

A patient scrolling through social media today can come across a doctor promising “pain-free treatment”, a hospital advertising a limited-period discount, or a specialist describing themselves as the “best” in their field. Such claims may appear harmless, but for a person seeking medical care, they can influence decisions in ways that are difficult to assess.

It is against this backdrop that the National Medical Commission (NMC), the country’s apex regulator of medical education and practice, has issued new guidelines on ethical advertising and public communication. The guidelines seek to address the gap created by the advent of electronic and social media and are intended to be “comprehensive, specific and aligned to the needs of the present-day society”.

The Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, already contain provisions against self-advertising, along with rules relating to kickbacks, medical certificates and other professional conduct. The new guidelines, however, specifically address newer forms of digital communication and online promotion.

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Advertising for commercial gains

The guidelines allow doctors to conduct health-awareness programmes, disseminate public-health information on social media and participate in educational discussions. At the same time, they place several restrictions on promotional activity to prevent commercialisation and protect patient interests.

Doctors have been prohibited from creating unnecessary demand for medical procedures or diagnostic tests by inducing fear. They have also been asked not to solicit patients, directly or indirectly, promote their own practice, or lend their names to the promotion of a drug, therapy or medical device, whether or not they receive monetary consideration.

The guidelines also prohibit the use of patient success stories, before-and-after photographs and celebrity patients for promotional purposes. Patient information may be used for scientific or educational purposes only when it is appropriately anonymised.

There is also a specific warning against manipulating digital popularity. Doctors, hospitals and third parties acting on their behalf cannot procure or manipulate fake followers, likes, reviews, ratings, testimonials, comments, views or other forms of digital engagement. Attempts to manipulate search rankings, visibility or algorithms to create a misleading impression of professional standing are also prohibited.

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No grand claims

The guidelines prohibit doctors — and hospitals, against whom action may also be initiated under the Clinical Establishments Act — from making self-aggrandising claims.

Terms such as “best doctor”, “No. 1 specialist”, “100% success”, “pain-free treatment”, “leading”, “most trusted” and “unmatched” cannot be used casually to attract patients.

Where such claims are made, they must be supported by independently verifiable data. The guidelines require disclosure, where necessary, of the material conditions, methodology and relevant dates behind the claim, as well as details of the organisation or firm that conferred an award or ranking. The aim is to prevent claims that could mislead the public.

Gifts and offers

The restrictions on financial inducements are also similar to those under the earlier medical ethics regulations. Doctors cannot directly or indirectly solicit or accept commissions, rebates, bonuses, gifts, referral fees or lead-generation fees in connection with medical services or recommendations made by them.

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The guidelines go further by warning against promotional offers that could encourage unnecessary healthcare consumption. Doctors and hospitals should not run discounts, limited-period offers, contests, coupons, cashbacks, gifts or similar schemes that may encourage unnecessary consultations, diagnostic tests or treatment.

Use of AI

Artificial intelligence also finds specific mention in the new guidelines. Doctors and medical institutions have been told not to use AI-generated or AI-assisted content to make misleading, deceptive or unverifiable representations about diagnosis, treatment, clinical outcomes, professional qualifications, patient experiences or healthcare services.

AI or other technology should also not be used to create synthetic images, voices or testimonials that could be mistaken for genuine patient experiences or endorsements. Where such representations are used, the guidelines say there should be clear disclosure to the audience.

Punishment

The guidelines prescribe a graded system of penalties. A first violation will attract a warning and mandatory ethics training. A second violation can result in censure and a monetary penalty.

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A third violation may lead to suspension of medical registration for three to six months. In serious cases, including misleading claims about cures, inducement of patients or digital mass solicitation, suspension can extend to six to 12 months.

Repeated violations can ultimately result in removal of a doctor’s name from the medical register for one to three years. Since a doctor cannot legally practise medicine without registration in a state or central medical register, such action can effectively prevent them from practising during the period of removal.

For hospitals, the provisions of the Clinical Establishments Act will apply in states where the law has been implemented, as specified in the guidelines.