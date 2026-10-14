NMC issues advisory on digital signatures for medical records, sets rules for doctors

Doctors have been advised to authenticate medical records digitally only after they have reviewed all relevant clinical information, records, and other material necessary for giving an opinion. (Source: Pexels)

With the increasing prevalence of telemedicine, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding the use of digital signatures for remote authentication of medical records. Doctors have been advised to authenticate medical records digitally only after they have reviewed all relevant clinical information, records, and other material necessary for giving an opinion. It adds that signing digitally does not dispense with or diminish the professional, ethical, and legal responsibility of doctors.

Only records from associated healthcare facilities can be authenticated

The advisory also warns that a registered doctor can digitally authenticate only the medical reports and records generated by a healthcare facility where the doctor is appointed, empanelled, contracted, or professionally associated.