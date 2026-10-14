NMC issues advisory on digital signatures for medical records, sets rules for doctors

3 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 08:46 AM IST
With the increasing prevalence of telemedicine, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding the use of digital signatures for remote authentication of medical records. Doctors have been advised to authenticate medical records digitally only after they have reviewed all relevant clinical information, records, and other material necessary for giving an opinion. It adds that signing digitally does not dispense with or diminish the professional, ethical, and legal responsibility of doctors.
Only records from associated healthcare facilities can be authenticated
The advisory also warns that a registered doctor can digitally authenticate only the medical reports and records generated by a healthcare facility where the doctor is appointed, empanelled, contracted, or professionally associated.
Digital authentication credentials must remain under the doctor’s control
Importantly, it says that all digital signatures, electronic signatures, signature creation data, authentication credentials, access tokens or other authentication mechanisms used should remain under the control of the doctor alone and not be shared, delegated or transferred to others knowingly.
Foreign medical experts and remote consultations
“Where a foreign medical expert provides a remote consultation or second opinion to an Indian healthcare establishment, such opinion may be considered by the treating team in accordance with applicable law. The identity, professional qualifications, professional registration/licensure, date and nature of the consultation and the professional opinion provided by the foreign medical expert shall, to the extent applicable, be appropriately documented as part of the patient’s medical record.”
Advisory does not recognise foreign medical registration
It adds that the advisory should neither be construed as permitting practice by persons who are not authorised to practise medicine under the National Medical Commission Act, nor should it be construed as recognising foreign medical registration, the advisory states.
Need for uniform implementation
“Rapid advancement of digital healthcare technologies has significantly transformed the manner in which healthcare services are delivered across the country. It is noted that divergent practices have evolved across healthcare establishments resulting in uncertainty regarding the remote review and authentication of medical records. Therefore, in order to promote uniform implementation of the existing legal framework, remove ambiguity, ensure patient safety, preserve professional accountability and facilitate responsible adoption of digital healthcare technologies,” the advisory said.