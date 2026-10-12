Funding to research top priority, says US med research agency head Jay Bhattacharya

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya says the agency’s overall research budget has not been cut and it is on track for one of its strongest years for grants to early-career investigators

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readOct 12, 2026 09:05 AM IST
Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Jay Bhattacharya (Source: Stanford Health Policy)
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The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) remains committed to funding ambitious, innovative research, with a particular emphasis on early-career scientists and frontier science, its director, Dr Jayanta ‘Jay’ Bhattacharya, has said. He also stressed that the agency’s overall research budget has not been cut and that the NIH is on track to have one of its strongest years in terms of grants awarded to early-career investigators.

Bhattacharya, a Kolkata-born physician and health economist who is the 18th director of the US Department of Health and Human Services’ premier medical research agency, said the NIH was eager to support researchers who “think creatively and have ambitious ideas.”

“We are renewing our emphasis on research that is within the scope of the NIH mission, scientifically rigorous, and actionable for people who rely on NIH-funded research projects,” Bhattacharya said during a virtual interaction with reporters and fellows of the Health Coverage Fellowship programme conducted by the Centre for Health Communication at the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

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Responding to a query from The Indian Express on Indo-US scientific partnerships, Bhattacharya said collaboration with scientists abroad remained important to American science. “Continued collaboration through NIH should rest on strong scientific rationale and clear potential benefit to the American public in addition to foreign benefit. We also need to ensure foreign institutions receiving our taxpayer money have the same level of oversight as domestic institutions,” he said.

Key priorities

According to the NIH director, the agency’s key priorities include promoting more frontier science and research by early-career scientists; sharpening its focus on chronic diseases, including chronic childhood diseases and nutrition; prioritising next-generation tools such as artificial intelligence, human-based research models and real-world data platforms; strengthening oversight of NIH-funded research conducted abroad; and expanding support for replication studies.

NIH on track for one of its ‘best years’ in grants awarded

Asked about concerns that scientists are spending increasing amounts of time preparing grant applications, even as the probability of receiving funding has declined because of a shift towards forward funding, Bhattacharya said the share of forward-funded projects could fluctuate from year to year.

“This does not affect the total amount of research funded over a multiyear period. Importantly, NIH’s overall research budget has not been cut, and the NIH is on track to have one of the best years ever in terms of the number of grants awarded to early-career investigators. We are eager to fund researchers who think creatively and have ambitious ideas,” he said.

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On funding ‘edge science’

Asked how much the NIH had increased support for innovative or ‘edge’ science under his leadership, Bhattacharya said the agency was using a variety of mechanisms to support new ideas.

“One example is a new tool we created called Highlighted Topics, which allows us to signal our priority areas of interest under broad parent Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs). This reflects a fundamental shift: instead of issuing prescriptive NOFOs, we are soliciting investigator-driven research, broadening the scope of ideas coming in,” he said.

Another mechanism, he said, was the use of challenge prizes designed to encourage new approaches to difficult scientific problems.

“Because early-career researchers are disproportionately likely to explore novel ideas rather than incremental research, the increase in grant awards to early-career researchers this fiscal year is a measure of strong progress in funding more novel ideas and frontier research,” Bhattacharya said.

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Organoids and accelerating research into rare disease therapies

Bhattacharya said the NIH had recently launched the Standardized Organoid Modelling (SOM) Center, described as a first-of-its-kind NIH-wide integrated platform dedicated to developing standardised organoid-based New Approach Methodologies (NAMs). Organoids are lab-grown models of human organs made with human stem cells.

“Encouraging the development and use of more human-relevant models is a key priority for NIH. Organoids have the potential to make biomedical research far more efficient by allowing researchers to test disease mechanisms and potential therapies at much higher throughput and scale than is possible with many traditional animal models,” he said.

“This is particularly important for rare diseases, where patient populations are small and suitable animal models may not exist,” he added.

Measles outbreak

On the challenges of addressing the measles outbreak in the United States, Bhattacharya said that, like any public health challenge, measles outbreaks were complex and multifactorial.

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According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of October 1 this year, there were 3,887 confirmed measles cases in the US, with 42 new outbreaks reported in 2026. Bhattacharya said the responsibility for responding to outbreaks chiefly rested with other agencies, particularly the CDC. “I am confident in Dr Erica Schwartz’s leadership abilities at the CDC,” he said.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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