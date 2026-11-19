Written by Dr Ankit Jain

A 52-year-old man whose father was diagnosed with prostate cancer at 58 may feel perfectly healthy and have no urinary complaints. Does he need a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test? And if the result is elevated, does it mean he has cancer?

These are important questions because prostate cancer often develops without obvious symptoms in its early stages. A PSA test, which measures the level of a protein produced by the prostate gland, can help detect signs of the disease before symptoms appear. But deciding who should be screened, and how often, remains a challenge.

The issue has gained attention after the American Cancer Society (ACS) revised its prostate cancer screening recommendations, moving towards regular PSA testing for specified age and risk groups. The change offers useful lessons for India, where screening continues to follow a more individualised approach. However, adopting the American schedule without considering India’s population, healthcare infrastructure and disease patterns may not be appropriate.

What has changed in the US?

Under the revised ACS recommendations, men at average risk are advised to undergo a PSA test every two years between the ages of 50 and 69. Men at higher risk are advised to begin earlier. Black men and those with a strong family history are recommended annual testing from 45 to 69. Men with one close relative diagnosed at 65 or older are advised to consider testing every two years from 45 to 69.

For men aged 70 to 74, the decision should be individualised in consultation with a doctor. Routine screening is not recommended from 75 onwards or for men with a life expectancy of less than 10 years.

Another important change concerns what happens after an elevated PSA result. Rather than proceeding directly to a biopsy, doctors are encouraged to repeat the test and use investigations such as prostate MRI or validated biomarker tests to assess whether a biopsy is necessary.

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Why has the advice changed?

PSA testing has long been debated because it has both benefits and limitations. An elevated PSA level does not necessarily indicate cancer. Benign enlargement of the prostate, inflammation and urinary infections can also cause levels to rise. Screening may also detect slow-growing cancers that would never have caused serious illness during a man’s lifetime, potentially exposing him to unnecessary biopsies and treatment.

The revised American recommendations reflect stronger evidence that PSA-based screening can reduce deaths from prostate cancer and the incidence of advanced disease. Advances in diagnostic methods, particularly MRI and biomarker tests, have also improved doctors’ ability to assess suspicious results before recommending a biopsy.

For men diagnosed with low-risk prostate cancer, active surveillance is another important development. Instead of immediately undergoing surgery or radiation, patients are monitored through regular PSA tests, imaging and, where necessary, repeat biopsies. Treatment can be initiated if there are signs that the cancer is progressing.

The broader lesson for India is that screening should not end with a blood test. There must be a reliable system to interpret abnormal results, investigate suspicious findings and distinguish cancers that need treatment from those that can safely be monitored.

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What can India adopt, and what cannot?

India’s approach, guided by recommendations from the Urological Society of India, places greater emphasis on individual risk assessment. PSA testing and digital rectal examination may be considered in men above 50, particularly those with a life expectancy of more than 10 to 15 years, depending on their clinical history and risk factors.

The American guidelines offer a useful framework, particularly in recognising family history as an important reason to consider earlier screening. An Indian man whose father or brother developed prostate cancer, especially at a relatively young age, should discuss PSA testing with his doctor rather than wait for symptoms.

However, the American recommendations cannot simply be transferred to India. The higher-risk category for Black men, for instance, is based on evidence from the US, where this population has a higher incidence of prostate cancer and mortality. It cannot automatically be applied to Indian communities. Differences in population characteristics, disease patterns and access to healthcare also need to be considered.

India needs stronger population-specific evidence before deciding whether fixed age-based screening intervals would be appropriate.

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How to make testing more effective?

PSA testing is widely available and relatively affordable in India. But access to the blood test alone does not amount to an effective screening programme. Men need access to doctors who can interpret results in the context of age, family history, prostate enlargement and other medical conditions. They also need timely access to MRI, appropriate biopsy facilities and specialists who can advise on treatment or active surveillance.

For the 52-year-old man whose father had prostate cancer at 58, the next step is a discussion with his doctor about his individual risk and whether he should undergo PSA testing. If his result is elevated, further evaluation — not an immediate assumption of cancer — is necessary.

We should build awareness among men, strengthen risk assessment in primary care and ensure that diagnostic and treatment services are accessible.

(The author is Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi)